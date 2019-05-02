New agreement will help protect Lakeside Daisy

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will be purchasing land adjacent to the Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve near Lake Erie.

To see the Lakeside Daisy in bloom, a public hike has been scheduled at Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve May 12, from noon to 1 p.m.

This site, located on the Marblehead Peninsula in Ottawa County, is home to the only natural population of the Lakeside Daisy remaining in Ohio.

The purchase will increase the Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve from 19 acres to 137 acres.

Acquiring this property will protect more than 700,000 Lakeside Daisy plants.

Lakeside Daisy was listed as endangered in Ohio in 1980 and was listed as federally threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1988.