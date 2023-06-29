New boat ramps at Pymatuning Lake offer increased access

ANDOVER, Ohio — Boaters and anglers have new and improved access to Pymatuning Lake at Pymatuning State Park thanks to upgrades made by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft. Improvements include the replacement of the New Bowers and Birches boat ramps and added an ADA-accessible fishing pier.

In addition to replacing the boat ramps with ADA-accessible ramps, the adjacent seawalls were replaced, new floats and concrete abutments were installed, and rock channel protection was added at the bottom of each new ramp. The total budget for this project was $1 million and included the two boat ramps and fishing pier.

