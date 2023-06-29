Roundup of gardening news for June 29, 2023

BEAVER COUNTY

Home preservation event. Penn State Extension, in collaboration with the Beaver County Library System, will offer Introduction to Drying from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. July 8 at the B.F. Jones Memorial Library, Aliquippa. The workshop will focus on various drying methods, the importance of blanching, the basic principles behind drying fruits, vegetables, herbs and meat to ensure a safe product, and what to look for when buying a dehydrator.

The fee is $15 per person. Space is limited; the registration deadline is the July 7 Pre-registration is required at https://extension.psu.edu/introduction-to-drying or by calling 877- 345-0691. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, contact the Penn State Extension Office in Beaver at 724-371-2067 in advance of your participation.

Food preservation webinars. Penn State Extension will offer a series of home food preservation webinars throughout the summer and fall on topics such as pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning and pickling.

The upcoming webinars include:

• June 29: Pressure Canning

• July 12: Atmospheric Steam Canning

• July 12: Freezing

• July 29: Can-Along Pressure Canning Green Beans

• Aug. 2: Pickling

• Aug. 17: Tomatoes and Salsa

• Aug. 24: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut

• Sept. 25: Introduction to Drying

• Oct. 2: Wild Game

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website. Registration is required. Several fact sheets about home food preservation also are available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu. Those who prefer a printed book can purchase “Preserving Food at Home Resource Guide,” a compilation of fact sheets; research-based guidelines for safely canning, freezing and drying food at home; and nutrition and storage information.

