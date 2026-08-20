SALEM, Ohio — An animal cruelty case in Columbiana County that has galvanized the equine community in Ohio and beyond is the inspiration behind a new push at the Statehouse to strengthen protections for horses. Ohio state Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel, R-New Waterford, introduced the Ohio Equestrian Protection Act on Aug. 12.

House Bill 992 would elevate protections for horses and other equines used for sport, recreation, lessons, therapy, instruction or racing. At present, Ohio statute allows felony charges to be brought against animal cruelty for pets such as dogs and cats. But horses fall under a different classification — they’re only considered livestock, meaning even severe neglect cases typically result in misdemeanor charges at most.

Then last fall, the skeletal remains of four horses, still dressed in winter coats left over from the previous cold months, were discovered locked inside a Salem, Ohio, round pen at the former Pure Gold Stables. Investigators believe the animals were confined and left to starve.

The State of Ohio brought five charges of animal cruelty and four charges of improper disposal of deceased animals against the owner, Heather J. Birkmire, of Lisbon. All are classified as misdemeanors. If the fines for all nine charges were imposed at their maximum amounts and each was considered individually, Birkmire would have to pay just $4,750. She could face up to 570 days in the county jail if found guilty on all charges. Birkmire is prohibited from keeping any companion animals as a condition of her bond.

If enacted, this legislation would impose felony penalties in cases where serious injury is caused to equines or when the offense is committed repeatedly.

“What happened in Columbiana County was horrific, and the fact that our current law could only charge it as a misdemeanor tells you everything about the gap we need to close,” Robb Blasdel said in a news release announcing the bill. “Horses that serve people — in therapy, in sport, in lessons — deserve the same protection under Ohio law that our companion animals have.”

The proposed legislation would also empower courts to order the forfeiture of horses from those who have been convicted of wrongdoing and impose limits on their ability to own or look after horses in the future. The bill also directs the Ohio Department of Agriculture to create rules concerning shelter standards, veterinary care, transportation and the procedures for seizure. House Bill 992 is awaiting a committee assignment.