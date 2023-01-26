New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair.

Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined Senior and Junior Fair Board member general session.

She is joined on her court by Josey Richard, Coshocton County Fair; Bailey Barnette, Gallia County Fair; Gyllien Anderson, Portage County Fair; and Madison Jeffries, Shelby County Fair.

Hardacre participates in the Clark County Junior Fair, Global Impact FFA Club and many more county, school and club activities. She is the daughter of Jennifer Hardacre, New Carlisle. She is currently attending University of Findlay studying animal science and plans to attend a veterinary school afterward. After graduating from vet school, she would like to enlist in the Army to work as an active duty veterinarian and later open her own large animal practice.

Hardacre will represent Ohio’s state, county and independent agricultural fairs for 2023 and will assist with the queen’s selection process during the 2024 Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus Ohio Jan. 4-7, 2024.

Local Ohio county fair supporters honored

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Agriculture Interim Director Tracy Intihar addressed delegates from Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs at the 98th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Honors were awarded to individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, nine received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. ODA Interim Director Intihar presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor received plaques.

* denotes Director’s Award winners

+ denotes posthumous nomination