New quarantine order on avian exhibition

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced a new Avian Exhibition Quarantine Order for the 2025 show season, including the Farm Show in January. The order is effective immediately.

The order puts requirements on exhibition or display of the following live birds and avian products: exhibition of market birds, exhibition of non-poultry, hatchling education displays, exhibition of unfertilized and fertilized eggs, ornamental feathers and feathers for arts and crafts.

The owner-endorsed avian health certificate and biosecurity statement documents are available to replace outdated papers and should be given to all show managers. The documents can be found at https://www.pa.gov/content/dam/copapwp-pagov/en/pda/documents/animals/ahdservices/documents/2025%20owner%20endorsed%20avian%20health%20certificate%2010.10.24.pdf.