United Soybean Board accepting nominations for award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The United Soybean Board is accepting nominations for its third annual Tom Oswald Legacy Award now until Nov. 8. The award is given to those who go above and beyond to advance research and support investments forward in the soybean industry.

The award was created to honor the late Tom Oswald, an Iowa soybean and corn farmer who served as a USB director for eight years and on the USB executive committee for three years. He frequently used the phrase, “How do we make it better-er?” meaning what extra steps and efforts can the checkoff take to surpass expectations and create the best outcome?

Ed Anderson, Ph.D. of molecular plant virology, received the 2024 award for his leadership in furthering soybean genetics and agronomic production.

The award will be presented to the recipient at Commodity Classic in March 2025. To submit a nomination, visit https://unitedsoybean.org/2024-tom-oswald-legacy-award/.

To learn more about the Tom Oswald Legacy Award, visit unitedsoybean.org/hopper/passion-for-soy-industry-runs-deep-remembering-no-till-tom/.