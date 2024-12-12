New West Virginia program will supply food for wildlife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice recently announced the launch of the West Virginia Ruffed Grouse and Wildlife Restoration Program, an initiative aimed at improving wildlife habitats through strategic planting of soft mast-producing trees and shrubs on recently harvested private timberlands.

The program will supply vital food sources to a variety of wildlife species like ruffed grouse, white-tailed deer and songbirds. It will permit forest landowners to reclaim up to 5% of their recently harvested timberlands with soft-mast producing trees and shrubs.

Participants will also get technical assistance on species recommendations, planting locations and methodologies and will be reimbursed for 75% of costs related to planting projects.

In addition to benefiting wildlife, the program will create jobs and boost local economies. Landowners can buy trees and shrubs from local stores or obtain materials from nationwide supplies and nonprofit organizations. Professional landscapers and tree planting contractors will also be available to plant the trees and shrubs.

The program will be implemented and overseen by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

For more information, visit governor.wv.gov/News/press-releases/2024/Pages/Gov.-Justice-launches-West-Virginia-Ruffed-Grouse-and-Wildlife-Restoration-program.aspx.