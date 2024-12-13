Nominations sought for Holstein awards

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Holstein Association USA is soliciting nominations for the Elite Breeder and Distinguished Leadership awards. Nominees for these two awards will be considered for three years following their initial submission.

Current Holstein breeders between the ages of 21 and 40 are encouraged to apply for the Distinguished Young Holstein Breeder Award. Nomination applications must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Award applications are available online at holsteinusa.com/awards/individuals. Honorees will receive their recognition during the 2025 National Holstein Convention from June 23-26, in St. Louis.

Additionally, a scholarship is available to students interested in agriculture who plan to pursue their master’s degree in business administration. The Robert H. Rumler MBA Scholarship awards $3,000 to a qualified individual pursuing their MBA at an accredited university. Applications for this scholarship must be received by April 15.

More information about the convention can be found online at holsteinconvention.com.