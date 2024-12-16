Maple Syrup Producers of NE Ohio to host workshops

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The Maple Syrup Producers of NE Ohio will host the Backyard Maple Syrup and Home Kitchen Confections workshops on Jan. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sugar Valley Maple Farm, 15755 Chipmunk Lane, Middlefield. The deadline to register is Dec. 18.

The event will kickoff with a morning workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where producers will walk participants through the basics of making maple syrup, including tree ID, tapping, gathering, storage, sap quality, small scale hobby boiling techniques, filtering and finishing syrup.

A lunch break will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m for those who register for the full day. Lunch will be a selection of sandwiches, chips and drinks.

The afternoon session will take place from 1:30-4:30 pm. where confection expert Tom Salo will demonstrate the basics of making maple candy, maple coated nuts, maple cream and maple sugar.

Attendance is limited and registration is required. The registration fee is $25 for the individual workshops and $45 for both workshops and lunch. The money raised will support maintenance on the MPNEO Sugarhouse in the Natural Resource Area of the Great Geauga County Fairgrounds. To register or for more information, visit https://www.mpneoh.com/workshop2025.