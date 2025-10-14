Northeast Ohio Amish woman killed after truck hits buggy

SALEM, Ohio — An Amish woman was killed and another was seriously injured on Oct. 12 after a truck struck their buggy on U.S. Route 422 in Geauga County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The horse and buggy operated by Lester Byler, 62, of Burton, Ohio, was headed east on 422 around 7:30 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a red Volvo commercial truck, driven by Daoud Husein, 31, of Dearborn, Michigan, OSHP said in a release. The crash happened near State Route 528 in Parkman Township.

Byler and his passenger, Mary A. Byler, 60, also of Burton, were ejected from the buggy. Mary A. Byler died of her injuries at the scene. Lester Byler was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital Medical Center in Cleveland with severe injuries.

The truck driver was not injured. OSHP said the crash remains under investigation and that neither alcohol nor drugs appears to be a factor in the crash.