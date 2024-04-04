Northern tier beef meetings to focus on heifers

LANCASTER, Pa. — A free, two-hour workshop designed to help producers make informed decisions about replacement heifers is coming to three locations in early April.

Hosted by Penn State Extension and sponsored by the PA Beef Producers Working Group, the meetings will take place in Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.

Pennsylvania State University Livestock Educator Dustin Heeter will discuss selection tools and criteria that producers can use to help decide whether their heifers should be retained or traded for cash. The meetings are all conducted from 7-9 p.m. and the information is the same at all three meetings.

On April 9, the workshop will take place at the Tokishi Center, 124 Nypum Dr Wellsboro. The April 10 workshop is located at Penn State Extension Bradford County, 200 Main Street, #3, Towanda. The last workshop will be at Susquehanna County Library, 458 High School Road, Montrose.

Participants can register at https://extension.psu.edu/northern-tier-beef-producer-meeting-should-she-stay-or-should-she-go.