Can you identify Item No. 1268?

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve received several additional guesses that seem to confirm Item No. 1267 is a meat tenderizer.

Gene Gengelbach; Edie Shultz; Levi Jenkins, of St. Louisville Ohio, and Clark Colby, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, all agree Item No. 1267 appears to be a vintage commercial meat “cuber” or tenderizer for making “cube” steaks or “cubed” steaks from less-than-prime cuts of meat. In his explanation, Clark added the example in the photo appears to be tin-coated as was common for food-contact items such as cast-iron meat grinders.

Item No. 1267 is the second mystery tool in a collection submitted by Western Columbiana County Historical Society at the end of December.

•••

With that mystery solved, we’re moving onto the third item submitted by Western Columbiana County Historical Society. Item No. 1268 is 17.25 inches long and features what appear to be two long handles with an adjustable pivot point and atypical jaws.

If you recognize Item No. 1268 or have any guesses on how it may have been used, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post below or social media channels or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.