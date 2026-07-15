Obituary – William T. “Bill” McKarns

HANOVERTON, Ohio — William T. “Bill” McKarns, 94, passed away peacefully and left to farm the fields of heaven in the early morning hours on July 14, at Brookdale Senior Living.

Bill was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Hanoverton, a son of the late Donald T. and Verona L. (Oakes) McKarns, and had lived all of his life in the Hanoverton area.

He was a proud, hardworking dairy farmer his entire life. He was a dedicated and faithful steward to his Holstein herd and his family’s land. Bill’s dedication to agriculture and the Holstein breed were recognized many times throughout his life, as he was a member of the National and Ohio State Holstein Associations, former secretary of the Ohio State Holstein Association; was the first recipient of the National Leadership Award presented by the National Holstein Association; member of the Columbiana County Buckeye Dairy Boosters, the Columbiana County Farm bureau; member of both the Hanoverton and Columbiana County Historical Societies; was a board member for COBA Select Sires; and had enjoyed showing cattle for many years at both the Columbiana County and Canfield Fairs.

In addition to being a dairy farmer, Bill also worked as a National Holstein Association Assistant Field Representative and for the Ohio Agricultural Statistics Service. Through his leadership, he sponsored and helped pass several bylaws that established what is known as the Qualified Herdbook, and named Bill as “The father of the Qualified Herdbook.” Bill thought non-100% purebred Holsteins, called “grades” but otherwise performing well, should qualify for inclusion in Holstein’s herdbook, thus allowing non-purebred Holstein cattle the same benefits as purebred Holstein cattle. According to the National Holstein Records, McKarns-bred cattle and embryos have ended up in at least 24 states and several foreign countries.

Bill was also a man of strong faith and a lifelong, dedicated member of St. John Catholic Church in Summitville. He was also a proud U. S. Army Veteran, having served during peacetime.

Bill is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of over 67 years, Pauline Marie (Rohr) McKarns whom he married on Oct. 18, 1958; daughters, Anne Marie Fraser, Susan McKarns, Teresa (Kenneth) Feigert, Mary (Philip) Wolfgang, and Judy (Mark) Fitch; sons, Joseph McKarns, Richard (Tricia) McKarns, David (Tracy) McKarns, John McKarns, and Steven (Jessica) McKarns; his brother, Father James McKarns; sister-in-law, Nedra McKarns; 19 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family members; and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Mark McKarns; his brother, Earl McKarns; an infant daughter; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.

The family will receive guests from 5-8 p.m. July 17 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., July 18, at St. John Catholic Church, 16017 Smith Rd., Summitville, Ohio, with Bill’s brother, the Rev. James McKarns and the Rev. James Lang officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Hanover Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 361, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423 or to the charity of the Donor’s choice.

Friends may also view Bill’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com