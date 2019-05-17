OCA BEST celebrates 20th year

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The 2018-2019 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) season came to an end May 4 with its annual awards banquet held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

This season celebrated the 20th year of the BEST Program.

“Throughout the years, the committee’s focus has been to keep a progressive, family engaged program while utilizing cattle as a tool to help educate and raise the next generation of leaders,” said Stephanie Sindel, OCA director of youth programs.

This year’s BEST program featured 15 sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. More than 431 youth participants showed 618 head of market animals and heifers throughout the course of the 2018-2019 program.

During the BEST awards banquet, the new junior representatives for the 2019-2020 season were announced. They are Ellie Kidwell, Knox County, and Owen Brinker, Wood County. Continuing for their second term is Brooke Egbert, Auglaize County; Madison King, Logan County; and Haley Frazier, Jackson County.

Scholarship program

This year’s three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Ellie Kidwell, Knox County; McKenzie Riley, Fayette County; and Kristina Scheurman, Coshocton County.

Participants in this year’s program received an entry into the drawing for the free use of an EBY Trailer, complete with BEST logo detailing for the 2019-2020 BEST season, donated by EBY Trailer. Participants were given an entry for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season, equaling more than 4,200 entries. Karly Goetz of Ottawa County, won the trailer drawing.

Community service

BEST participants worked this season to raise money for two charities, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This year, a total of $14,175 was raised by BEST participants for Make-A-Wish. In its seven years of contribution, the BEST program has raised over $94,175 for the Make-A-Wish.

Victoria Waits, Fayette County, received a $500 Weaver Leather Livestock gift certificate for being the top fundraiser in the Make-A-Wish project. She raised a total of $2,250.

Tait Dusseau, Ottawa County, received a $500 Weaver Leather Livestock gift certificate for collecting the most pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Dusseau collected 37 pounds of pop tabs.

Character Traits Winners included Hudson Drake, Ross County, passion; Madison King, Logan County, extreme integrity; Olivia Wood, Meigs County, determination; Victoria Waits, Fayette County, motivation; and Kathy Lehman, exceptional influence.

Photography contest

This year’s photography contest winners included:

Beginner Division: Russell Fox, Seneca County; Junior Division: Josie Kidwell, Knox County; Intermediate Division: Brock Retcher, Defiance County; Senior Division: Madison King, Logan County; Adult Division: Heather Wiley, Morrow County.

Editor’s Choice: Madison King; Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention: Brock Retcher.

Heifer and Market Animal Champions:

Angus

Champion heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County; reserve, Harrison Blay, Portage County; champion steer: Isaac Miley, Noble County; reserve, Carly Sanders, Highland County;

Chianina

Champion heifer: Beau Johnson, Gallia County; reserve, Fulton Kennedy, Adams County; champion steer: Mason Kinney, Huron County; reserve, Zachery Retcher, Defiance County;

Hereford

Champion heifer: Maddox Cupp, Fairfield County; reserve, Kathy Lehman, Richland County; champion steer: Madison Frey, Wyandot County; reserve, Levi Yelton, Champaign County;

Maine-Anjou

Champion heifer: Mason Love, Fairfield County; reserve, Owen Fennig, Mercer County; champion MaineTainer heifer: Emily Jones, Butler County; reserve, Delaney Chester, Warren County; champion steer: Victoria Waits, Fayette County; (TIE) reserve, Mallory Peter, Defiance County, and Allison Lust, Crawford County;

Shorthorn

Champion heifer: McKala Grauel, Morrow County; (TIE) reserve, Skyler Ward, Preble County, and Emma McLaughlin, Monroe County; champion steer: Garrett Agle, Clark County; reserve, Logan Schroeder, Defiance County; champion ShorthornPlus heifer: Haley Frazier, Jackson County; reserve, Kathy Lehman, Richland County; champion ShorthornPlus steer: Alex Linder, Huron County; reserve, Hannah Lang, Wood County;

Simmental

Champion heifer: Hudson Drake, Ross County; reserve, McKala Grauel, Morrow County; Champion % Simmental heifer: Kathy Lehman, Richland County; reserve, Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County; (TIE) champion steer: Karlie Palmer, Clark County, and Macie Riley, Fayette County; reserve, Montgomery Alexander, Wood County;

AOB

Champion heifer: Kathy Lehman; reserve, Amanda Annett, Knox County; champion low % AOB heifer: Colten Luyster, Belmont County; reserve, Jordan Johnson, Gallia County; champion steer: Harrison Blay, Portage County; reserve, Maggie Mathews, Clinton County;

Miniature

Champion heifer: Isaac Wiley, Morrow County; reserve, Walker Wiley, Morrow County; champion steer: Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County; reserve, Seamus Bly, Lake County;

Market Heifer

Champion heifer: Natalie Wagner, Brown County; reserve, Collin Fedderke, Henry County;

Crossbred

Champion heifer: Beau Johnson, Gallia County; reserve, Michelle Shafer, Perry County; champion steer: Micayla McClure, Hamilton County; reserve, Grant Belleville, Wood County.

Best Bred & Owned Champions

Champion heifer: Jordan Johnson, Gallia County; reserve, Amanda Annett, Knox County; champion steer: Delaney Chester, Warren County; Reserve, Montgomery Alexander, Wood County;

Showmanship

Beginner. Champion, Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County; Reserve, Delaney Dudte, Wayne County;

Junior. Champion, Hudson Drake, Ross County; reserve, Karlie Kennedy, Adams County;

Novice. Champion, Sydney Kleman, Putnam County; Reserve, Allison Lust, Crawford County;

Intermediate. Champion, Alex Linder, Huron County; reserve, Skyler Ward, Preble County;

Senior. Champion, Hayley Frazier, Jackson County; reserve, Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County.