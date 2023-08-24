ODNR hosting weekend for Girl Scouts across state

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is calling on all Girl Scouts to explore and learn during the fifth annual Girl Scouts Love Ohio State Parks weekend, Sept. 8-10, 2023.

Several state parks around Ohio will offer various programs for Girl Scouts of the USA, where ODNR naturalists guide girls through different activities—which can count towards badges and journeys.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks events include fishing at Alum Creek State Park, nature crafts at Dillon State Park, an owl prowl and wildlife show at Mosquito Lake State Park, stand-up paddleboarding at Lake Loramie State Park and many more activities at those parks and others.

Attendees and families and friends of Girl Scouts should check their local Girl Scout council’s official website for additional information, including activity registration. Find a detailed list of events at each park and links to regional Girl Scout councils here: https://ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/education-training/scouts/girl-scouts/gslsp