ODNR releasing pheasants for the upcoming season

COLUMBUS — Ring-necked pheasant releases at wildlife areas and other public hunting locations are scheduled to begin during Ohio’s youth hunting season Oct. 23-24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Pheasant releases will continue into late October and November. Rooster pheasants are released at 25 public hunting areas, providing hunters with multiple opportunities to pursue this timeless game bird. More than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants are scheduled to be released in Ohio to provide put-and-take opportunities for new and veteran hunters.

The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants for Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 5, Nov. 13 and Nov. 25. Pheasants will be released in multiple locations around the state.

A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds. An Ohio apprentice hunting license is available to individuals of any age who want to try hunting but have not yet completed a hunter education course. The apprentice hunting license is a way to introduce someone to hunting.

For more information on how to get started hunting, explore the interactive Introduction to Upland Game Birds online learning module and related resources as part of the Wild Ohio Harvest Community at wildohio.gov.

Ohio’s pheasant hunting season is open from Nov. 5 to Jan. 9, 2022, with a daily harvest limit of two birds (males only). No hens (females) may be harvested. Statewide hours for pheasant season are sunrise to sunset.