ODNR survey: Red oak acorn production up

COLUMBUS — Acorn production is strong in red oak trees this year, according to the 2024 Acorn Mast Survey conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The survey found that on average 68% of red oaks and 34% of white oaks produced fruit in 31 Ohio wildlife areas. Red oaks saw an increase, with 54% of trees producing acorns last year, while white oaks saw a slight decrease, 40% produced last year. The long-term average for red oak trees is 55% and 36% for white oaks.

Additionally, red oaks had an average abundance of 24% of the tree’s crown holding acorns, a 16% increase from last year and surpassing the long-term average of 19%. White oaks saw an average of 5% corn crown coverage, below last year’s results of 9% and the long-term average of 9%.

There are two different types of acorns: red and white, hailing from red and white oak trees. Red oak acorns take two years to grow and taste bitter, as they contain a large amount of the chemical called tannin. Red oak trees have leaves with bristled lobes and typically drop their acorns later than white oaks, sometimes even into winter. White oak acorns take one year to grow and have a sweeter taste.

White oaks have leaves with rounded lobes and often drop their acorns in late summer and early fall.

The differences between red and white oak trees result in periodic fluctuations in statewide acorn abundance, meaning low mast production years are normal. Wildlife will readily adapt to locate other food sources.

A single oak tree can create thousands of acorns, feeding white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, blue jays, ruffed grouse, squirrels, raccoons, woodpeckers, foxes and more. Acorns act as a critical food source for wildlife and are linked to body condition, winter survival and reproductive success.

Years with low acorn abundance cause deer and other wildlife to move around more and travel farther distances looking for food. In areas with poor acorn production, animals will most likely feed on nearby agricultural areas and forest edges.

This survey is especially helpful for hunters as it can be used to assess where wildlife may be during hunting season. Hunters will find the most success this fall hunting in or near oak stands, especially next to red oak trees.

The division has been conducting the Acorn Mast Survey for 20 years now. Each summer, agency employees scan the canopies of oaks in several wildlife areas to identify the percentage of trees that produced acorns and the size of the acorn crop.

For more information, visit wildohio.gov or ohiodnr.gov.