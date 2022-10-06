ODNR to celebrate Earth Science Week with events, Oct. 7-16

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9-Oct. 15.

The theme for Earth Science Week 2022 is Earth Science for a Sustainable World and emphasizes the essential role of earth science in helping people make decisions that maintain and strengthen the planet’s ability to support thriving life

This year’s theme invites everyone to strengthen their understanding of how geoscience professions, technologies and practices contribute to the sustainability of Earth, society and all life forms. ODNR geologists will start the celebration a few days early and offer a combination of in-person and virtual events throughout the week.

This year’s Ohio events include the following:

Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Geology Hike (ages 18 and up), Highbanks Metro Park, Lewis Center

Oct. 8, noon, Fossil and Geology Walk, Marblehead Lighthouse State Park, Marblehead

Oct. 9, noon, Geology Hike, Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park, Nelson Township (Portage County)

Oct. 9, 2 p.m., Geology Hike (ages 8 and up), Highbanks Metro Park, Lewis Center

Oct. 11, 11 a.m., Ohio Rock Talks: Careers in Geoscience (MS Teams webinar)

Oct. 12, noon, Fossil Tour, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus

Oct. 15, 10 a.m., Bog Geology Hike, Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Urbana

Oct. 15, Geology Hike & Talk, Metzger Preserve, Williamsport

Oct. 16, 1 p.m., Guided Fossil Hunt, Caesar Creek State Park, Waynesville

The ODNR Division of Geological Survey will be distributing in-stock paper copies of USGS 7.5-minute topographic maps free of charge to anyone who visits Oct. 14 during the hours of 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Geologic Map Day. These are great tools for hiking, hunting, and more. Ohio topographic maps that are not in stock can be printed for $2 each.

A complete list of events is available at ohiodnr.gov.

Also, available to Ohio teachers and educators are a limited number of Earth Science Week teacher toolkits. The toolkits include experiment instructions, calendar, posters, activity sheets and more materials for teachers to use in the classroom.

Toolkits are free (plus $5 shipping) for any Ohio teacher, including home-school teachers, while supplies last. Teacher toolkits, maps, and other publications can be ordered by contacting the Geologic Records Center at 614-265-6576 or geo.survey@dnr.ohio.gov.