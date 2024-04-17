ODNR to host chronic wasting disease informational open houses

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife invites the public to attend open houses to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease in white-tailed deer.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. During the open houses, Division of Wildlife staff will discuss the biology of CWD, test results from the 2023-2024 deer hunting season, efforts to slow the spread of the disease and future management plans. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Open houses

Marion County: Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the Harding Room, 100 Executive Dr., Marion, 43302

Hardin County: Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in the Arts & Crafts Building, 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton, 43326

Allen County: Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Johnny Appleseed Park Headquarters, 1682 Slabtown Road, Lima, 45801

Wyandot County: Friday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds in the dining hall, 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky, 43351

More information

The disease was first detected in the region during the 2020-21 hunting season in Wyandot County. A disease surveillance area has been established in response to the confirmed cases, and intense monitoring continues in Wyandot, Hardin, Marion, and Allen counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. More information on CWD is available at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with more than 39,000 deer tested. The disease was first discovered in the 1960s in the western U.S. More information about this disease is available at cwd-info.org.