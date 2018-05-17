OEFFA farm tour, workshop series spotlights alternative farm options

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association and its partners will host a series of 20 farm tours and workshops.

In addition, the association is hosting five urban agriculture-focused farm tours, presented by Central State University Extension.

They will showcase ideas for how to farm in the city and address community food security.

Tours

The farm tour dates are:

June 7 — Cultivation and Weed Control in Organic Systems Field Day — University of Kentucky Horticulture Research Farm, Kentucky June 13 — Mechanical Weed Control Farm Tour — Venture Heritage Farm, Wayne County.

June 16 — Poultry Processing Tour — King and Sons Poultry Services, Darke County

July 22 — Diversified Direct Market Farm Tour — Thistle Rock Farm, Indiana

Aug. 3 — Organic Cash Grain Farm Tour — Kauffman Farms, Madison County

Aug. 11 — Transitional Orchard Farm Tour — Honey Blossom Orchard, Henry County

Aug. 14 — Pastured Beef, Hay, and Grain Farm Tour — Mound View Farms, Adams County

Aug. 25 — Pastured Beef and Conservation Easement Farm Tour — Marshy Meadows Farm, Ashtabula County

Aug. 30 — Organic Grain Trials and Transition Farm Tour — Sonlight Acres/Morning Sun Farm, Preble County

Sept. 22 — Native Medicinal Plant Conservation Forest Farming Tour — United Plant Savers Botanical Sanctuary, Meigs County

Urban. The public can tour urban agriculture projects during these Central State University Extension farm tours:

July 7 — Non-Profit Urban Educational Farm Tour — Project Aquastar at St. Stephens Community House, Franklin County

July 21 — Value-Added Urban Production Farm Tour — Hooper Farm, Cuyahoga County

Aug. 18 — Changing the Landscape of Urban Agriculture Tour — Urban Agriculture Alliance at Jackson Industries, Lucas County

Aug. 25 — Urban Farm Collective Farm Tour — Urban Earth Farms, Hamilton County

Sept. 23 — Regenerative, Year-Round Urban Market Farm Tour — Dayton Urban Grown Training Farm/Mission of Mary Farm, Montgomery County.

Workshops. Attendees can develop their production and marketing skills, explore a dream to farm and learn how to select farmland during these workshops:

June 23 — Listening to the Land; Tools and Strategies for Land Assessment Workshop — Agraria, Greene County

July 22 — Growing and Preparing Nutrient-Dense Food for Better Health and Resilient Communities Workshop — Wyatt Run Farm and Ecology Center, Athens County

Aug. 5 — Farm Vision Workshop — OEFFA, Franklin County

Oct. 13-Feb. 2 — Heartland Farm Beginnings Training Course — OEFFA, Franklin County

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — Scale Your Farm Production and Marketing Strategies So You Can Grow Profits Workshop — Mustard Seed Market & Cafe at Highland Square, Summit County

This series, which features 31 total events, is also promoted in cooperation with the Clintonville Farmers’ Market and the Michigan Organic Food and Farm Alliance, who are sponsoring additional tours.

For more information contact Eric Pawlowski 614-421-0222 Ext. 209 or eric@oeffa.org.