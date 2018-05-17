Register for Camp Canopy

The timing is right, the place is right, and the purpose is right.

Read about the upcoming summer camp for high school students who may be on their way to a college or technical school while looking for the right outdoor career match.

The following is the ODNR release that spells it all out:

Registration is open for Camp Canopy, a week-long camp for high school students looking to spend time outdoors and interested in learning more about forestry and wildlife.

Camp Canopy is open to incoming high school freshmen through graduating seniors and takes place at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County from June 10-15.

Campers will learn tree and wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and natural resources management while having a traditional camp experience with campfires, night hikes, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and swimming in Leesville Lake.

New sessions this year include electrofishing, reptiles and mammal trapping, in addition to learning how to measure a tree and how forest management works. Campers will also be able to experience rifle shooting and archery. Students attending camp for the third and fourth year will have the opportunity to use the new high ropes course.