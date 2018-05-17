Register for Camp Canopy

By -
0
4
campfire

The timing is right, the place is right, and the purpose is right.

Read about the upcoming summer camp for high school students who may be on their way to a college or technical school while looking for the right outdoor career match.

The following is the ODNR release that spells it all out:

Registration is open for Camp Canopy, a week-long camp for high school students looking to spend time outdoors and interested in learning more about forestry and wildlife.

Camp Canopy is open to incoming high school freshmen through graduating seniors and takes place at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County from June 10-15.

Campers will learn tree and wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and natural resources management while having a traditional camp experience with campfires, night hikes, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and swimming in Leesville Lake.

New sessions this year include electrofishing, reptiles and mammal trapping, in addition to learning how to measure a tree and how forest management works. Campers will also be able to experience rifle shooting and archery. Students attending camp for the third and fourth year will have the opportunity to use the new high ropes course.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleOEFFA farm tour, workshop series spotlights alternative farm options
Next articleAssistance available for livestock
Mike Tontimonia has been writing weekly columns and magazine features about the outdoors for over 25 years, a career that continues to hold the same excitement for him as it did at the beginning. Mike is a retired educator, a licensed auctioneer and marketing consultant. He lives in Ravenna, Ohio and enjoys spending time at his Carroll County cabin. Mike has hunted and fished in several states and Canada from the Carolinas to Alaska and from Idaho to Delaware. His readers have often commented that the stories about his adventures are about as close to being there as possible. He is past president of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio and a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America. Mike is also very involved in his community as a school board member and a Rotarian.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.