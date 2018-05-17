Roundup of FFA news for May 17, 2018

SULLIVAN, Ohio — This year’s Black River FFA Envirothon team placed 46th in the Area 2 competition. Representing Black River were Nicole Smith, Collin Burnett, William Blicha, Trent Youngeberg and Amanda Mycek.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter held its annual banquet April 21 to award members and recognize the chapter’s events from the past year.

The Star Greenhand award, presented to the outstanding first-year member, went to Riley Stull. Jordan Melegari and Claire Vaugha both earned the Star Chapter award. The Star County award, presented to a third-year member, went to Cody Morrow.

Cody Tegtmeier and Austen Wood received the Star Dekalb Award for being the most outstanding senior members.

State Degree recipients Emily Finley and Kyle Piscione were recognized, as were two students who earned their American Degree, Reiley Murphy and Katie Stull. During the banquet, many members were recognized for participating in Career Development Events (contests) throughout the year.

The wildlife management team of Austen Wood, Hunter Kanzeg, Robert Stinemetz, Michael Nutter and Desiree Smith placed first in the state competition, with Wood placing third; Kanzeg, sixth; and Stinemetz placing seventh individually.

The dairy cattle judging team of Lizzy Howman, Riley Stull, David Miley, Kyle Piscione, and Austen Wood placed fourth in the state preliminaries.

The grain merchandising team placed 12th in the state with team members Cody Tegtmeier, Jessie Bair, Austen Wood and David Miley.

The equine management team of Claire Vaughan, Jordan Melegari, Kaitlyn Praisler and Jazon LeMaster also competed at the state level.

The general livestock judging team of Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, Skylar Dawson, Cody Morrow, Kyle Piscione, Mykenzie Snyder, David Miley, Cole Wharton, Craig Wellert, Skylar Dawson, Riley Stull, Abby Ramseyer and middle school student, Rylee Dawson competed at state. Jessie Bair placed 11th individually.

The milk quality and products judging team of Cody Tegtmeier, Rae Rempher, Emily Finley, Brock Tegtmeier, Alex Borton, Valerie Imhoff and Leeanna Ruegg placed second in state. The middle school team of Arianna Borton, Jadeyn Berry, Avery Garver and Shayna Allshouse also won the state contest.

The novice parliamentary procedure team of President Sara Cassady, Vice President Riley Stull, Treasurer Lizzy Howman, Sentinel Desiree Smith, Student Advisor Cole Wharton, Secretary Valerie Imhoff, Reporter Haley Wilson and Member Craig Wellert placed fifth overall in the state contest.

The varsity parliamentary procedure team placed first at county and districts, and placed third in their room in the state. The team consisted of: President Brock Tegtmeier, Secretary Kyle Piscione, and members, Cody Morrow, Cody Tegtmeier, Austen Wood, David Miley, Zach Smith and Jessie Bair.

The rural soil judging team of Kyle Badger, Jessie Bair, Kyle Piscione, David Miley and Brianna Troyan competed at the state level. The urban soil judging team placed first at districts and second at state, earning a trip to Oklahoma City in May to compete at the National Land and Range Judging Contest. The team members are Cody Morrow, Michael Nutter, Austen Wood and Cody Tegtmeier.

In the beginning prepared speech division, Leeanna Ruegg placed 10th at state.

In the job interview CDE, Emily Finley placed ninth at the state level.

The ag sales team placed first at districts and fourth at state. Team members were Cody Tegtmeier, Mykenzie Snyder, Emily Finley, Kyle Piscione, and alternates, Cody Morrow and Jessie Bair.

The Star Greenhouse Notebook Award went to Jessie Bair. The Star Food Science Notebook went to Emily Finley. The two winners for the Star Ag. Business Notebook were Jessie Bair and Taylor Dawson.

The Star Beef Entrepreneurship award went to Cody Tegtmeier,the Swine Entrepreneurship Award was given to Katie Stull, and the Diversified Livestock Production award went to Taylor Dawson. The Star Home Improvement Award winner was Alex Borton.

The Star Community Service Award, given to the member who has invested the most hours in community service, went to Emily Finley.

The Star Dairy Placement SAE award went to David Miley; Star Vegetable production and Star Landscape Management Award, Emily Finley. Star Swine Placement award went to Jessie Bair.

Distinguished Service awards were awarded to Rod Ferrell, David and Molly Devore, Dan Fulk, and Rick and Teri Heffelfinger.

The new officers are: Claire Vaughan, president; Brock Tegtmeier, vice president; Leeanna Ruegg, secretary; Jordan Melegari, reporter; Austin Beegle, treasurer; Riley Stull, sentinel, and Alex Borton, student adviser.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio —The Western Reserve FFA chapter held its annual banquet April 19.

Chapter degrees were awarded to: Cody Benesh, Wesley Breedlove, David Fincham, Rachel Herbkersman, Willia Holzmiller, Haley West, McKenna Woodruff, Morgan Spettle, Kaleb Farmer and Reba Runkle.

Adviser Mark Starkey presented Ann Todd with the honorary member award.

Chapter proficiency awards went to: Ag mechanics repair and ag services, Ian Irish; beef reproduction/placement, Rebecca Krisha; beef reproduction/entrepreneurship, forest management products and diversified livestock production, Colton White;

Environmental science and natural resource management, equine science/entrepreneurship, and equine science/placement, Rachel Herbkersman; food science technology, Rebecca Krisha; sheep production, Emily Stevens

New officers include: president, Rebecca Krisha; vice president, McKenna Woodruff; secretary, Haley West; treasurer, Rachel Herbkersman; reporter, Alex Linder; sentinel, Wesley Breedlove; student Adviser, Ethan Nolan; parliamentarian, David Fincham.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — At the Ohio State FFA Convention May 3-4, four Lorain County JVS students received their State FFA Degrees.

Members receiving this honor were Jessica Mileski, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Wellington; Mercedes Murphy, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Amherst; Jesse Everson, industrial equipment mechanics senior from Elyria; and Don Sabella III, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Amherst.

Murphy was also honored as a Gold Rated Reporter during the ceremony.

2017 Industrial Equipment Mechanics alumni Kyle Riggs, of Firelands, was a top award winner. He is the 2018 state proficiency award winner in the area of agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance placement.

The Lorain County JVS FFA was recognized for its charitable giving to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Tom Stannard, Wellington Implement general manager, and vice president, received an honorary state degree for his support to the chapter.

He was nominated by Greg Hendricks, Lorain County JVS Industrial Equipment Mechanics Instructor, and Beth Berthold, Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management instructor.

• • •

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster FFA held its annual awards banquet April 26 at Lancaster High School. More than 100 students, parents, and community members attended.

Notable awards included member of the year, CDE and SAE participation, and workhorse of our FFA chapter.

New FFA officers for the 2018-2019 school year were also installed during the banquet: Jordan Ash, president; Haley Hyde, vice president; Jacob Stratton, secretary; Hannah Bashore, treasurer; Morgan Hines, reporter; Robertta Bennett, sentinel; Hannah Householder, historian; Jesee Burton, chaplain; Victoria Schoenberger, parliamentarian; Samantha Montgomery, student adviser; Maddie Baer, officer at large.

Members also attended the 90th annual FFA Convention at which 2017-18 treasurer Jordan Ash was recognized for his Gold Rated treasurer’s book.

• • •

COLUMBUS — The Edon FFA chapter traveled to Columbus May 3-4 to participate in the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention.

The chapter had two members earn the State FFA Degree: Jordan Runyan and Naomi Hickman.

Many of the FFA members from Edon were also recognized on stage for various awards. Arianna Howard, Alea Brandt and Aidan Muehlfeld received scholarships to attend the Washington Leadership Conference from the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Paige Schaffter, a 2017 Edon graduate, placed third in the agricultural education proficiency area, and Naomi Hickman received a pin for earning a gold on her treasurer’s book.

Edon FFA members Emily Fox, Jennifer Cook, Kendall Hantz, Michelle Callaway and Addison Harding participated in the state FFA band, and Darius Kurtz, Taylor Brown, and Coleen Hoffman performed in the state choir.

During their trip, the 28 members also toured the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Service Center in Marysville, Ohio. On the tour, they got to see all the equipment vet students use at their labs, witness surgery on a calf, and heard examples of how the students work to save large animals and livestock.

FFA members also got to tour the labs of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Evan Callicoat, Ohio FFA State Reporter, delivered the keynote address at the Loudonville FFA annual banquet.

The following awards were presented.

Honorary Membership Degree: Mary Bowers and Megan Yoak;

Star Greenhand: Grant Portz; Star Chapter Farmer: Derek Mutchler; Volunteerism Award: Jacob Ashby; Leadership Award: Samantha Augustine; Senior Award: Victoria Gebhart; Junior Award: Logan Neely; Third Year Member: Josh Book; Second-year award: Grant Portz; First Year Award: Jenna Book.

Most FFA Points: Gavin Spreng, Wyatt Fliger, Josh Book, Grant Portz, and Connor Portz.

Officer books: Mya Switzer, secretary book state gold rating; and Leah Carnegie, chapter scrapbook state gold rating.

Proficiency: Elizabeth Rhamey, vet science honorable mention; Mya Switzer, outdoor recreation honorable mention.

State Agriscience Fair Qualifiers: Jenna Book, plant science; Connor Portz, plant science and Olivia Withrow, food science.

Grant Portz as a second-year chapter member earned fifth in the nation with his agri-science fair project on welding at the National Science Fair.

Nine members earned State FFA Degrees and eight members earned Chapter FFA degrees.

Donivan Switzer earned his American Degree.

Top Fruit and Fall Fundraiser sales: Gavin Spreng, $4,134.25; and Wyatt Fliger, $2,461.50.

The Top Strawberry and Spring Sales: Wyatt Fliger, $926.50; and Leah Carnegie, $614.75.

2018-2019 officers include: President, Mya Switzer; vice president, Leah Carnegie; secretary, McKensey Ferguson; treasurer, Josh Book and Josh Rahmey; reporter, Grant Portz; sentinel, Madalyn Sponsler; historian, Breanna Koch, and student adviser, Wyatt Fliger.

• • •

MINERVA, Ohio — The Minerva FFA Alumni held its monthly meeting May 1, at the Minerva Community Church, and handed out annual scholarships. The $750 scholarships were awarded to Taylor Walter, Britney Wayts and Abbie Greer.

Walter is a 2015 Minerva graduate who is currently enrolled at Kent State University at the Tuscarawas Campus studying nursing. Walter was involved in Minerva FFA serving as student adviser and vice president, and received her Greenhand, State, and American FFA degrees.

Wayts will graduate this year with many Automotive Service Excellence certifications through Buckeye Career Center’s Agriculture and Diesel Technologies program and will study agriculture education at Ohio State ATI. Wayts served as vice president and president at the career center and was involved in Minerva’s FFA chapter.

Greer will graduate this year and plans to attend Ohio State ATI for agribusiness and meat science with a goal of transferring to Ohio State University’s main campus. Greer was in FFA at Minerva, serving as student adviser, and R. G. Drage, where she was secretary and president.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA held its 55th annual chapter banquet April 19. A student labor auction raised $4,000 for the club and an Alumni Silent Auction made over $1,000 for scholarships.

Senior members Kathy Lehman, Emma Ardis, and Brynn Witmer gave retiring officer addresses and the following awards were presented.

Thirty-three members received Greenhand Degrees, 19 members received Chapter Degrees and seven members received State Degrees.

American Degrees: Dawson Lafever and Kadie Myers.

Career Development Events: The Urban Soil Team placed fourth in the state and competed in the national competition May 1 with members, Kathy Lehman, Brynn Witmer, Erin Bernhard, and Kaitlyn Hunt.

The parliamentary procedure team placed second in the state with team members, Emma Ardis, Kathy Lehman, Brynn Witmer, Erin Bernhard, Molly Ardis, Sierra May and Elly Motter.

Proficiency Awards: Justin Bond, Dairy Placement state finalist; Emma Ardis, Veterinary Science state finalist; and Kathy Lehman, Beef Production state finalist.

Star Greenhand: Destiny LaFever; Star Chapter: Elly Motter, Sierra May, Leo Ringler, and Sierra Schaffer; Outstanding Committee Chair: Kenzie Workman; Outstanding Juniors: Molly Ardis and Savannah Stuart; and Outstanding Seniors: Emma Ardis, Erin Bernhard, Kelsey Boyer, Kaityln Hunt, Dylan LaFever, Kayona LaForest, Kathy Lehman, Jay Oswalt, and Brynn Witmer.

Outstanding Sales: Savannah Stuart, Jay Oswalt, Peyton Eichleberger, Kaitlyn Hunt, and Kathy Lehman.

Living Legacy Award: Emma Ardis, Erin Bernhard, Kelsey Boyer, Clayton Eagle, Lane Fry, Kaitlyn Hunt, Dylan LaFever, Kayona LaForest, Kathy Lehman, Jay Oswalt, and Mackenzie Workman. Brynn Witmer was awarded the LeMac Farms Scholarship.

Honorary Chapter Degree: Gary and Angie Lehman and Greg Ramsay.

2018-2019 officer team: Sierra May, president; Molly Ardis and Elly Motter, vice president; Sierra Schaffer, secretary; Allene Watson, treasurer; Emily Fry and Destiny LaFever, reporter; Savannah Stuart, student adviser; Leo Ringler, sentinel; Kennedy Moore, officer at large.