Ohio Ag Equipment buys North Central Ag

NEW LONDON, Ohio — Ohio Ag Equipment is expanding in north central Ohio with the acquisition of Huron County AGCO dealer, North Central Ag.

“Over the past decade I have enjoyed the experience of building the foundation of North Central Ag with its employees and customers,” said Rich Polen, owner of North Central Ag.

“As my family transitions into the next season, I’m confident that Ohio Ag Equipment will continue to build a business that serves the community for the long haul.”

Mike Mampieri, general manager for Ohio Ag Equipment, said he has enjoyed working with Polen and the ownership group at North Central Ag during the negotiations.

“I am very impressed with the knowledge and passion of the team and am excited to welcome them to the Ohio Ag Equipment family,” he said.

With an anticipated closing June 22, all equipment sales, parts sales and service will continue to be conducted out of the New London location (100 Industrial Drive).

As Ohio Ag Equipment, this location will sell and support Massey Ferguson, Challenger, Fendt, Gleaner, RoGator, TerraGator, Sunflower, White Planters, Woods, MacDon, Geringhoff, Unverferth, and Cat Compact Construction Equipment.

Ohio Ag Equipment, a division of Ohio CAT, is an AGCO and CLAAS dealer for the state of Ohio. In addition to the New London location, it operates out of ag-dedicated facilities in Lima, Millersburg, Napoleon, Salem, Upper Sandusky and Washington Court House.