Ohio AgriBusiness awards $28,000 in scholarships

COLUMBUS — Each year, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust scholarship program awards scholarship dollars to students enrolled in an agriculture-related field attending The Ohio State University and Ohio State’s Agricultural Technical Institute, Central State University, Clark State Community College and Wilmington College.

This year, OABA awarded $28,000 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

– Central State University: Dazjuan Britman of Columbus and Destiney Cooper of Chicago.

– Clark State Community College: Hayden Toops of South Vienna, Ohio, and Melinda Dugan of South Charleston, Ohio.

– The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute: Katlynn Fuller of Oakwood, Ohio; Caley Legg of Willard, Ohio; and Austin Tallman of Oak Harbor, Ohio.

– The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences: Mary Buehler of Anna, Ohio; John Gilson of Wooster, Ohio; Andrea Krendl of Continental, Ohio; Mackenzie McNeely of Toledo; Meredith Oglesby of Hillsboro, Ohio; Megan Ritter of Findlay, Ohio; Ellyse Shafer of Bellville, Ohio; Christopher Shoup of Orrville, Ohio; Riley Steiner of Rittman, Ohio; Rose Vagedes of Fort Recovery, Ohio; Emily Witker of Xenia, Ohio; and Logan Woodyard of Richmond Dale, Ohio.

– Wilmington College: Logan Dyer of Waynesville, Ohio; Sam Richer of Wauseon, Ohio; and Cody Volz of Corner, Ohio.

Greenleaf

This year, the George Greenleaf Agri-Industry Endowment awarded $8,500 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

– Clark State Community College: Kohlson DeWitt of Plain City, Ohio.

– The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute: Caitlyn Corrigan of Norwalk, Ohio, and Chloe Myers of Lancaster, Ohio

– The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences: Brady Bergefurd of Wilmington, Ohio; Austin Schaffner of West Unity, Ohio; and Cody Tegtmeier of West Salem, Ohio

– Wilmington College: Bailey Barber of Blanchester, Ohio, and Kendra Stahl of New Washington, Ohio

Endowed

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association Endowed Scholarship Fund awarded $4,000 in scholarship dollars to the following individuals.

– The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute: Tallman.

– The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences: Geoffrey Norris of Wooster; Brandon Palmer of Amherst, Ohio; and Felicia Rocco of Parma, Ohio.