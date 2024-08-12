Ohio aircraft owner receives Gold ‘Lindy’ award at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024

OSHKOSH, Wisc. — Michael Porter from East Liverpool, Ohio, recently received the Gold “Lindy” award at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 from July 21-28 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The award is one of the highest honors in the recreational aviation community.

Porter was given a Gold Lindy in the vintage category for his Boeing A7NI (PT-17). It was one of the 75 top awards presented to more than 3,000 showplanes at EAA AirVenture, the world’s largest fly-in convention.

The Experimental Aircraft Association presents the Lindy awards to aviators for high achievements in aircraft construction and restoration. The award recognizes a grand champion (gold), reserve champion (silver) and champion (bronze) in 11 categories from home built aircrafts and vintage airplanes to warbirds and ultralights.

