Ohio residents asked to report sightings of turkeys and grouse

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse this summer for its annual population surveys.

People are encouraged to submit observations on the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov or on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Wildlife biologists use public sighting reports of wild turkeys and ruffed grouse observed in July and August to estimate population statuses and reproductive success. It’s important to note female turkeys and their young are most active during the summer.

Observers of wild turkeys are asked to report the number of gobblers, hens and young turkeys (poults) seen. Information collected about ruffed grouse includes the number of adults and young viewed. People are asked to record the date and county where the observation occurred and include as many details as possible with each report.

Biologists have tracked summer observations of wild turkeys since 1962 and of grouse since 1999. Similar surveys are conducted by other states throughout the wild turkey’s range. Information submitted to Ohio’s surveys help predict future population changes, estimate brood success and guide management decisions.