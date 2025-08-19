Ohio Amish-run co-op recalls thousands of pounds of cheese

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility, in Middlefield, Ohio, is recalling more than 5,000 pounds of cheese because of potential Listeria contamination.

The company, based in Geauga County, announced the recall Aug. 18 after product testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, production was suspended while the company investigated the source of the contamination which was determined to be from environmental contamination that migrated to food-contact areas of the production process.

There have been no reports of illness to date associated with the consumption of these products. But any customer should dispose of the product or return it to the retail location during normal business hours for a refund. Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op is made up of about 90 members, most of whom are Amish.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Middlefield is recalling nearly 250 pounds of pepperjack cheese, 2.5 pounds of horseradish-flavored cheese, 640 pounds of Monterery jack cheese and 4,544 pounds of white cheddar. The recalled products were produced on June 16, June 24 and July 16 and distributed in the state of Ohio between July 14 and Aug. 7. Products were shipped to manufacturers and distributors and sold in retail stores.

The packages subject to recall were sold with the following labels:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8-ounce packages, 5-pound loaves and 40-pound loaves with Lot Code 251661

Copia Collective 100% Grass-Fed Pepper Jack Cheese, 8-ounce packages with Lot Code 251661

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Horseradish Flavored Cheese, 8-ounce packages with Lot Code 2524061

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op Monterey Jack Cheese, 8-ounce packages and 5-pound blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40-pound blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Farmers Cheese 8-ounce packages and 5-pound blocks with Lot Code 251672 and 40-pound blocks with dates Coded as 7-16-25B

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op General Manager, Nevin Byler, at 440-632-5567 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.