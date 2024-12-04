Ohio archers harvest 65,783 white-tailed deer

COLUMBUS — Archery hunters in Ohio harvested 5,390 white-tailed deer Nov. 9, the highest single-day total this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The 10 most successful harvest dates this season have been Nov. 9, 5,390 deer; Nov. 2, 5,047 deer; Nov. 8, 3,636 deer; Nov. 3, 3,392 deer; Oct. 26, 2,753 deer; Nov. 7, 2,483 deer; Nov. 1, 2,460 deer; Oct. 27, 2,236 deer; Oct. 19, 2,166 deer and Sept. 28, 1,778 deer.

So far this season, bowhunters across Ohio have harvested 65,783 deer through Nov. 10. The three-year average for deer harvested through the second weekend of November is 67,216. Last year, hunters checked 69,886 deer through the corresponding date. The statewide archery season began Sept. 28 and continues until Feb. 2.

Ohio’s top 10 counties for deer harvested during the first seven weeks of the 2024 deer season include Coshocton, 2,318; Tuscarawas, 1,995; Knox, 1,882; Ashtabula, 1,863; Holmes, 1,755; Trumbull, 1,687; Licking, 1,663; Muskingum, 1,592; Richland, 1,451 and Guernsey, 1,424.

Ohio’s deer hunters are increasingly using longbows and crossbows to take advantage of tremendous deer hunting in October and November. The archery season lines up with the peak of the rut or deer breeding season.

With the rut continuing for several more weeks, hunters have ample opportunity to harvest a deer, including with a firearm. The statewide gun season is Dec. 2-8 and again Dec. 21-22. Deer muzzleloader season is Jan. 4-7. Find complete details in the 2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Regulations at ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/hunting-regulations.