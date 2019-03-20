Ohio Beef Expo posts 2019 results

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Beef Expo was held March 14-17 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, where more than 30,000 people attended.

In the market animal show, grand champion steer went to Fox Morgan, of Perry County; reserve champion, Kayler Frey, Lorain County.

Champion heifer was shown by Tanner Cordes, of Montgomery County; reserve champion, Kathy Lehman, Richland County.

Six breed sales were held March 16, with 345.5 live lots selling for an average price of $3,435, with a gross sale of $1,186,650.

Sale results

Individual breed sales results (Totals include genetic sales genetics sales) were as follows:

Angus: 48 head sold for a total of $187,000

Bull average: $4,194 Female average: $3,700

Hereford: 55 head sold for a total of $138,000

Bull average:$2,819 Female average: $2,681

Genetic: $1,200

Maine-Anjou: 92.5 head sold for $381,575

Bull average: $4,775 Female average: $3,317

Genetic:$4,025

Red Angus: 20 head sold for $55,750

Bull average: $2,900 Female average: $2,450

Genetic: $1,350

Shorthorn: 25 head sold for $83,145

Bull average: $2,717 Female average: $2,952

Genetic: $10,745

Simmental: 105 head sold for $382,920

Bull average: $3,664 Heifer average: $3,174

Genetic: $21,220

Judging contest

More than 560 youth participated in the judging contest, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association and The Ohio State University Extension. Participants evaluated live cattle classes and were required to answer questions regarding those classes. Participants were divided into junior and senior divisions. Complete results from the contest can be found at www.ohiobeefexpo.com.

Top ten individuals in the junior division:

1. Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

2. Alexis Perry, Wood County

3. Jaycee Yelton, Champaign County

4. Hudson Drake, Ross County

5. Walker Wiley, Morrow County

6. Karly Goetz, Wood County

7. Kari Carter, Marion County

8. Sydney Schneder, Clinton County

9. Dawson Staley, Richland County

10. Makayla Crawford, Richland County

Top ten individuals in the senior division:

1. Caroline Bensman, Warren County

2. Kylie McWhinney, Champaign County

3. Taylor Cluxton, Adams County

4. Ellie Kidwell, Coshocton County

5. Ann Marie Nietz, Wood County

6. Beau Johnson, Gallia County

7. Alyssa Carter, Warren County

8. Colleen Minges, Butler County

9. Lexi Knopp, Jackson County

10. Carson Shafer, Preble County

High team placings for the junior division were as follows:

1. Clearfork JR. Team Members: Dawson Staley, Makayla Crawford, Luke Raudebaugh and Caroline Tilton

2. Wood County B. Team Members: Samantha VanVorhis, Karly Goetz, Ethan Davis and Grant Belleville

3. Wood County E. Team Members: Alexis Perry, Luke Perry, Riley Burtchin and Brooke Simon

High team placings for the senior division were as follows:

1. Warren A Team. Team Members: Caroline Bensman, Alyssa Carter and Logan Heitzman

2. Norwayne FFA. Team Members: Kendra Marty, Emily Croft, Libby Grossniklaus and Tim Gunkelman

3. Preble Co. Judging Team. Team Members: Carson Shafer, Mackenzie Neal, Cheyenne Baker and Skyler Ward

Showmanship contest

The showmanship competition was sponsored by Cattle Vision, Engelhaupt Embroidery and ShowBloom – F.L. Emmert Company. Five age divisions were recognized, with awards totaling more than $7,500. The top three winners in each division were as follows:

Beginner Showmanship:

1. Kendall Davies, Wood County

2. Morgan Neill, Huron County

3. Kolten Greenhorn, Greene County

Junior Showmanship:

1. Hayden Smith, Holmes County

2. Hudson Drake, Ross County

3. Sydney Sanders, Clinton County

Novice Showmanship:

1. Rachel O’Reilly, Geauga County

2. Haylee Robinson, Athens County

3. Allison Lust, Crawford County

Intermediate Showmanship:

1. Skyler Ward, Preble County

2. Victoria Waits, Fayette County

3. Brice Phelps, Union County

Senior Showmanship:

1. Allison Davis, Carroll County

2. Haley Frazier, Jackson County

3. Emily Paden, Guernsey County

