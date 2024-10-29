Ohio breeders who registered the most Angus announced

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in Ohio recorded a total of 1,168 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2024, which ended Sept. 30.

The 10 top recorders in Ohio are Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro; OHC Angus, South Charleston; Markota Angus Ranch LLC, Elkton; Beverly Wagner, Hamilton; Way View Cattle Co LLC, Hebron; James Coffelt, Saint Clairsville; Chippewa Valley Angus Farms LLC, Rittman; Raines Farms, Seaman; Burgett Angus Farm LLC, Carrollton, and Conny Grain & Cattle, Beloit.

Angus breeders across the nation registered 302,716 head of Angus cattle in 2024.

For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.ANGUS.org.