AFBF mini-grants awarded to two Ohio Collegiate Farm Bureaus

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio-based Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters were recently announced as recipients of mini-grants from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Collegiate Farm Bureau organizations at Ohio State University and Wilmington College will receive $500 each to aid in chapter recruitment, leadership development, community service outreach, officer development, purchase of educational materials and registration costs for conferences.

Since the program began in fall 2017, AFBF has awarded more than 70 mini-grants through the Collegiate Farm Bureau Mini-Grant Program. Students interested in Collegiate Farm Bureau opportunities should should contact kshare@ofbf.org.