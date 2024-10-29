AFBF mini-grants awarded to two Ohio Collegiate Farm Bureaus

By -
0
16
Script Ohio in soybeans
The power of prescription planting, as seen from the air near the Farm Science Review grounds in 2018. The difference in soybean maturity between the two prescriptions is what gives the field its distinctive color variation. (Photo: Ohio State FABE/Andrew Klopfenstein.)

COLUMBUS — Two Ohio-based Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters were recently announced as recipients of mini-grants from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Collegiate Farm Bureau organizations at Ohio State University and Wilmington College will receive $500 each to aid in chapter recruitment, leadership development, community service outreach, officer development, purchase of educational materials and registration costs for conferences.

Since the program began in fall 2017, AFBF has awarded more than 70 mini-grants through the Collegiate Farm Bureau Mini-Grant Program. Students interested in Collegiate Farm Bureau opportunities should should contact kshare@ofbf.org.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox

Next step: Check your inbox to confirm your subscription.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.