Help Geauga Park District reach 1,000-tree goal

NEWBURY, Ohio — The Geauga Park District is seeking volunteers to help reforest the former fairways of Wicked Woods Golf Course, now Veterans Legacy Woods, on April 20.

The goal of planting 1,000 trees was initiated in April 2023 when volunteers and sponsors united to plant 370 trees. They followed up with 310 more trees planted in October. The goal for the Earth Day planting April 20 is 320 new trees in the ground, thereby meeting the goal of 1,000 trees.

Volunteer packages offer recognition and take-home gifts for groups who sign up to plant trees during two time slots April 20 or another pre-scheduled day earlier that week. Volunteers will work together to plant young trees, restoring the property to a more natural state and build fencing for their protection against deer.

Sponsorship packages offer a variety of opportunities to promote your business or organization. Contribution levels range from $250 (11 trees) to $3,000 (133 trees).

To learn more and sign up to help or sponsor, visit geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows before April 7.