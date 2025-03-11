Ohio Department of Ag expands box tree moth quarantine zone

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture expanded the box tree moth quarantine zone on March 10 to include Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties.

ODA aims to stop the spread of the invasive insect by restricting the movement of boxwood shrubs. Landscapers and residents in the above counties are encouraged to look at the quarantine boundaries and not transport the plants outside of the area.

The expansion of the quarantine zones is due to the detection of the moth in new locations from last May to October. Box tree moths were first found in Ohio in June 2023.

Box tree moths are an invasive pest from East Asia that threaten boxwood plantings and Ohio’s horticulture industry. Boxwood is a ornamental shrub that is vital to the state’s nursery stock economy.

Federal and state officials are asking the public and those in the industry to report suspected box tree moth sightings through ODA’s reporting tool.

Residents should know the insects appearance and evidence of damage on boxwood shrubs, check boxwood plants for signs of box tree moth life stages and take a picture and report it if there is evidence of an infestation. Evidence of damage consists of chewed, cut or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing and green-black excrement on or around the plant.

Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow and black stripes and black spots. Adult box tree moths are nocturnal and have white, shimmering wings, with a thick brown border.

To report an infestation, visit survey123.arcgis.com/share/1b36dd2cf09e4be0a79776a6104ce1dc. For questions about the new regulation, call 614-728-6400.