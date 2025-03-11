THOMPSON, Ohio — Charles “Chuck” Victor Lausin, 86, of Thompson, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on March 10.

Born on Aug. 2, 1938 in Painesville, he was the son of John Lausin and Dorothy (Hungerford) Lausin. He married Linnie Searles on Aug. 13, 1960

An extremely hard worker, Chuck owned and operated the family dairy in Thompson with his father, brother, John, and son, Bob. He was an active member of many local county, state, regional and national agricultural organizations. He was an Ohio Farm Bureau state trustee where he sat on many state and national committees. In 2018 he was awarded their Distinguished Service to Agriculture award. On a national level Chuck served on the Dairy Farmers of America board of trustees. Locally he served on the Geuaga County Planning Commission, was a long-time Thompson Township trustee, was currently on the Thompson Ledge Park board and a member of the Thompson Church on the Square. In younger days, he loved to ride snowmobiles, make maple syrup and travel with his wife.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Linnie Lausin; his children, Linda (Allen) Garrett, Robert (Cindy) Lausin, Kenneth (Patricia) Lausin, Mary (Gary) Smallsreed; grandchildren, Lindey Garrett, Andrew Garrett, Robert Lausin, Jr., Leslie Lausin, Zachary Lausin, Jacob Lausin, Adam Lausin, Laura Smallsreed, Emily Gilanyi, Julie Gaulke, Matthew Lausin and Cody Lausin; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Alma) Lausin, and sister, Lila Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Doris Knowllman.

Friends will be received March 16 from 2-5 p.m. at the Behm Family Funeral Home in Madison where there will be a memorial service March 17 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Thompson Ledge Park: P.O. Box 24 Thompson, Ohio 44086 or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.