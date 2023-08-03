Ohio expands program for older drivers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Traffic Safety Office, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, is expanding a program to prevent injuries among older drivers.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office is now providing federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to the Central Ohio Area on Aging for the state’s first statewide CarFit coordinator, Angela Wise. Wise will work to train more CarFit volunteers and plan events to reach more older adults.

People 65 and older make up the fastest-growing segment of drivers nationally and in Ohio. By 2030, the state will have more than 4.8 million residents who are 65 and older. While older drivers typically take fewer risks while driving than younger drivers, they are more likely to be injured or killed in a crash due to age-related fragility. In addition, normal aging may increase common risk factors for roadway crashes, including vision changes, flexibility, strength, range of motion, and size and height.

Those interested in becoming a trained CarFit volunteer, or attending a CarFit event can learn more on the CarFit website, Car-Fit.org or email Wise directly at awise@coaaa.org.

CarFit is an educational program, launched in 2006 by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, which offers older adults the opportunity to improve their safety and comfort behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver. Occupational therapists are also on hand to provide a consultation if needed.