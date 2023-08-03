Funding open for veterans to attend regenerative ag school

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. military veterans will receive tuition support to attend a three-day, regenerative agriculture school Oct. 3-5 at the Ziehm family’s High Meadows of Hoosick farm through the Soil Health Academy’s Battlefields to Fertile Fields program.

Topics covered throughout this three-day school will include cover cropping for soil health, nutrient-dense feedstuffs and profitability; designing cropping and cover cropping systems that fit an operation’s context; improving net profit per cow and per acre; how to design and implement practical and flexible grazing plans; how to prepare for extremes and increase farm resilience; strategic input cost reduction; and waste and fertility management.

To further ensure participant success, tuition for the on-farm school includes registration for the online course Regen Ag 101, two follow-ups, one-on-one video conferences with SHA experts and access to future group conference calls with the course’s instructors. For more information or to register visit www.SoilHealthAcademy.org or contact Dawn Streigel at info@soilhealthacademy.org or by phone at 256-996-8742.