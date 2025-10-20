Ohio Forestry Association Foundation accepting grant applications

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation opened its grant application window for small-scale projects on Oct. 8.

The grants are designed to assist an organization in a conservation education project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, with grant awards being selected and announced by Dec. 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year.

See complete details of the grant program, including application details and directions, online at ohioforest.org/page/Grants

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization working to promote conservation education and critical awareness of the importance of forest resources to our environment and economy, focused on providing financial, educational and technical resources to individuals and organizations throughout Ohio.