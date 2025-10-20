Boat dock lottery for 16 Ohio State Parks now open

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has opened the online application for its boat dock lottery, offering boat dock slips at 16 scenic state parks for the 2026 season. The lottery application period closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Boaters can submit boat dock lottery applications for 16 of Ohio’s state parks for the 2026 boating season.

Boating enthusiasts can apply for available docks at many state parks, including Alum Creek, Buck Creek, Buckeye Lake, Burr Oak, Caesar Creek, Delaware, Dillon, Indian Lake, Lake Milton, Mary Jane Thurston, Mosquito Lake, Paint Creek, Rocky Fork, Salt Fork, Shawnee and West Branch.

To participate, applicants must submit proof of watercraft ownership (title) and current registration. While you may apply for multiple parks, only one application per household per park is permitted. Those selected will have the opportunity to renew their dock rental annually each spring for up to five years.

To learn more about dock options at each park, contact the local park office. Alum Creek can be reached at (740) 548-4631, Buck Creek at (937) 322-5284, Buckeye Lake at (740) 527-4218, and Burr Oak at (740) 767-3570. For Caesar Creek, call (513) 897-3055; for Delaware, (740) 363-4561; and for Dillon, (740) 453-4377. The Indian Lake office is available at (937) 843-2717, Lake Milton at (330) 235-0030, and Mary Jane Thurston at (419) 832-7662. You can reach Mosquito Lake at (330) 637-2856, Paint Creek at (937) 393-4284, and Rocky Fork also at (937) 393-4284. For Salt Fork, dial (740) 432-1508; for Shawnee, (740) 858-6681 and for West Branch, (330) 235-0030.

For more information and to apply, visit ohiodnr.gov/docklottery.