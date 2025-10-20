Young hunters invited to pheasant hunt at Zepernick Wildlife Area

EAST ROCHESTER, OH — The Columbiana County Federation of Conservation Clubs, in partnership with the Ohio Division of Wildlife, is hosting its first-ever youth pheasant hunt from 8 a.m. to sunset Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. to sunset Nov. 2 at the Zepernick Wildlife Area, 26687 State Route 172, New Alexander.
The Federation plans to release 100 ring-necked pheasants before the hunt. Youth hunters may take two male pheasants, along with rabbits, squirrels and other legal game.
Participants must have a valid youth hunting license, must have passed a hunter education course and be accompanied by a non-hunting adult 18 years of age or older. Youths may also hunt with an apprentice license without passing a hunter safety course, but must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult 21 years of age or older who possesses a current hunting license.
The hunt is free and pre-registration is not required. Hunting location maps and information will be available at the Zepernick Lake main parking lot on State Route 172 on Nov. 1.

