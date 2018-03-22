Ohio Holstein Convention sale averages $2,342

SIDNEY, Ohio — The Ohio Holstein Convention sale was held March 9 in Shelby County.

The sale total was $159,250, with an average of $2,342 on 68 live lots. Embryos averaged $1,329.

Selling for $25,000 was Lot No. 1, Ten-Penny Modesty Markit, a fall calf. She was purchased by Pine-Tree Farm, Matthew Steiner and Family, Marshallville, Ohio, and was consigned by Ten-Penny Holsteins, Pete Spike, Delaware, Ohio. Sired by Bacon-Hill Pety Modesty-ET, her dam is classified Very Good 88 with a record at 3-00 36372 4.1% 1485 3.3% 1204, and she has 11 Very Good and Excellent dams behind her.

Second high consignment, at $5,800 was Lot No. 6, a choice of four calves due March 1-15, and sired by Val-Bisson Doorman. The dam, Dubeau Dundee Hezbollah EX 92, was an All-American and All-Canadian Senior 2 Year Old in 2009. She has records to 4-03 365 42050 4.4 1859 3.1 1299. The choice was purchased by Clay, Cora, Carlie and Curtis Gunkelman, Medina, Ohio, and was consigned by Borderview Genetics, Tim and Sharyn Abbott, Enosburg, Vermont.

Selling for $5,350 was Lot No. 15, MS Sid Shake It Off, a fall calf purchased by Bob Osborn and Bob and Kathy Tusing, Pierceton, Indiana, and consigned by Triple-T Holsteins, M. Heath, and J. Lloyd c/o Jennifer Thomas, N. Lewisburg, Ohio. Sired by Pine-Tree Sid, her dam is an EX 91 daughter of MR Hovden Delta from ten generations VG and EX dams.

Other sales

Wilfred Bergman, Maria Stein, Ohio, chose Lot No. 20 at $4,600, a Kingboy bred heifer, Ravendale Kingboy Amber, consigned by Ravendale Holsteins, Pat Conroy, Angola, Indiana;

Lot No. 8 at $4,200, a Doorman fall calf, MS Borderview Dormn Suri-Et, from an EX 93 Sid, consigned by Borderview Genetics, Tim and Sharyn Abbott, Enosburg, Vermont; and Lot No. 11 at $4,000, a winter calf, MD-Maple-Lawn Doorman Lee-ET, sired by Doorman from an EX 93 Sanchez daughter, consigned by Iager Brothers, c/o Mike Iager, Frederick, Maryland.

Lot No. 23, Apple-PTS RB Alivia-Red ET, sold for $4,400 to Mark Fledderjohann, Celina, Ohio, and was consigned by Apple Partners LLC, John Erbsen, Lanark, Illinois. A summer yearling, she was sired by Lookout P Redburst-Red-ET and is from KHW Regiment Apple-Red-ET EX 96 4E.

No. 27, Miss Tamales Hot Mess-Et RC, sold for $4,350 to Drake Knoll and Phillip Madison, North Fairfield, Ohio, and was consigned by the Gunkelman Family, Brian Gunkelman, Medina, Ohio.

Pine-Tree 9882 SPRI 7003-ET, Lot No. 4 sold for $4,050 to Ross Russell, Russell Springs, Kentucky, and was consigned by Pine-Tree Farm, Matthew Steiner, Marshallville, Ohio. A recently fresh two-year-old, by Westenrade Altaspring, she has 10 generations VG and EX dams in her pedigree.

Sale management

Auctioneer for the sale was Chris Hill, Thurmont, Maryland, with Ted Renner, Dalton, Ohio, reading the pedigrees. The sale was managed by the Ohio Holstein Association.

Cattle were sold to Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Arizona, Utah, and Ohio.