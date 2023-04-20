Ohio represented at White House egg roll

WASHINGTON — As a 145-year-old tradition, the White House Easter egg-rolling race across the lawn with a wooden spoon dates back to 1878. This year, the “EGGucation” roll theme included egg decorating, egg hunting and interactive farm experiences. The 30,000 families that attended learned about soy as a high-quality and sustainable ingredient fed to poultry, which is U.S. soy’s top customer.

The American Egg Board organized the Easter egg roll with the farm field trip experience co-sponsored by the United Soybean Board and Elanco. Soy checkoff farmer-leaders participated in the event April 10 and interacted with families, sharing how the nation’s 515,000 soybean farmers are committed to animal agriculture.

Ohio farmer Steve Reinhard participated in the event, as did other United Soybean Board farmer-leaders including Brent Gatton, Belinda Burrier, Shannon Tignor Ellis and Matt Gast. The United Soybean Board’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments.

Different stations in the farm field trip showcased the journey of an egg from being transported on a truck to being cooked into a delicious breakfast. Parents and children from the Washington, D.C., metro and beyond learned about how an egg travels from hen to home. The stations allowed soybean farmers a platform to discuss USB’s investments in nutrition and health research that support animal health.

“To further the reputation of U.S. soy, it’s critical that we interact with consumers about how soy can provide sustainable solutions to every life, every day,” said Reinhard, USB vice chair. “With chickens being our biggest customer, anything we can do to ensure a vibrant poultry and egg industry remains a priority for U.S. soybean farmers.”