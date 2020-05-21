Ohio shooting ranges reopen

COLUMBUS — Class A shooting ranges at Deer Creek, Grand River and Woodbury wildlife areas will reopen to the public May 21, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife announced.

These shooting ranges were closed in March because of COVID-19 concerns. Reservations are highly recommended to secure a shooting time, as ranges will be operating at 50% capacity.

Shooting times are broken into 70-minute blocks, with 20 minutes in between to allow for cleaning. Visitors with reservations should arrive and check in no later than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled shooting time. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows within the 70-minute block.

The Division of Wildlife will accept reservations. Reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Wednesday by calling the following numbers: Deer Creek Wildlife Area, 614-644-3925; Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 330-644-2293; Woodbury Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 740-589-9930.

Visitors are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines while at the shooting range. The range restroom will be open, but guests should anticipate short closures for areas to be cleaned and sanitized. Bathroom hand driers and drinking fountains are not available. Masks are highly recommended to be worn at all times while using the range, in addition to proper eye and ear protection.