Ohio State Fair mixes classic charm with high-flying thrills

COLUMBUS — Some traditions never go out of style. When the 170th Ohio State Fair opens its gates July 23 to Aug. 3, visitors can expect a vibrant blend of exciting new attractions and classic favorites, because what state fair is complete without a giant butter cow?

There will be thrilling carnival rides and live music, aerial stunt performers, magicians, daily lumberjack shows, a free petting zoo, livestock competitions, an Ohio arts gallery and the expansive 8-acre Natural Resources Park, featuring youth fishing, kayaking, a butterfly house and more, all set against sweeping views from the SkyGlider.

With final preparations underway, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is expecting crowds to top 1 million for this year’s celebration of all things Ohio.

Safety first

Behind the scenes, ODA is already hard at work ensuring the fair is not just fun, but also safe. That includes everything from livestock health checks to ride inspections.

“Our inspectors are out here from the set-up time into the operation time of the Ohio State Fair, making sure that our folks in Ohio or young people or families that come out to the rides are safe,” director Brian Baldridge told Farm and Dairy.

Inspecting rides is a meticulous and ongoing process, with Ohio Department of Agriculture teams on-site from the moment the equipment arrives, carefully monitoring setup as the fairgrounds take shape just days before opening.

This year, there are 65 rides on the midway, including new attractions like the Scorpion, a spinning ride with three inverted V-shaped arms each holding seven cars, and electric bumper boats that glide across a 75-foot swimming pool. All are brought in and operated by Talley Amusements, a fourth-generation family-run company from Texas.

Before any ride opens to the public, it undergoes a thorough inspection to ensure fairgoers’ safety and to avert any Final Destination-style calamities.

“Our ride inspectors are highly trained. We have four that are trained to the highest level across the country,” Baldridge explained. “They are looking for anywhere from torque on bolts to all the paperwork,” he said.

Ride inspections

Since the rides are relocated throughout the year, inspectors carefully verify that every setup step and manufacturer guideline is followed precisely as they’re put together, completing a thorough inspection form before the rides open to the public.

If any issues are found, they’re addressed before a ride is allowed to operate.

“Most of the time, it’s small things,” said Baldridge, “because these rides are well maintained throughout the year.”

Ron Dean, chief ride inspector for the ODA, walked through what his team looks for during inspections.

“We’ll look at the different structural components. As the ride’s assembled, we’re going to check for pins and retainers, make sure everything’s assembled properly.”

Once the ride is fully assembled, inspectors check all safety features from the start and stop switch to rider restraints.

“And then once everything’s finalized operationally, if everything’s compliant, that’s when we’ll issue a permit and the general public can then enjoy the ride.”

Daily ride maintenance is a key part of the fair’s safety procedures. According to Dean, operators must complete pre-opening checklists each day, with additional spot checks to ensure everything remains in proper working order.

Ride safety regulations remain unchanged from previous years, he told Farm and Dairy, and operators must continue to meet all existing requirements in order to receive a license to operate. While each ride has its own unique safety systems depending on its design — especially those with more intense features like going upside down — Dean said his team is already familiar with all 65 rides at the fair. No new or unusually challenging safety concerns have emerged this year.

Attractions

What’s worth lining up for at the fair? Mary Talley, vice president of Talley Amusements, has a soft spot for the Mega Drop, a towering thrill ride built for the company in Italy and delivered by barge over 20 years ago.

“The feeling that you get in your belly — there is just no describing that,” she told Farm and Dairy. “I’ve stayed on it, and they’ve taken me back up and dropped and up and dropped. And you never get used to that awesome feeling. If you’re in a bad mood, that’s a real great one to get on.”

She’s ridden it at least 100 times. “I’ve taken all my kids on it as soon as they became tall enough,” she said.

While the thrill of a ride at breakneck speeds attracts the more adventurous visitors, the fair is just as much dedicated to celebrating Ohio’s heritage, serving as a showcase of the Buckeye State’s agricultural roots that everyone can enjoy. Visitors can sample “Ohio Proud” foods, meaning at least 50% of the product was raised or processed in-state, and taste wines from Ohio’s 432 wineries, highlighted by the Ohio Wine Association.

Meanwhile, the Division of Weights and Measures is making sure buyers get exactly what they pay for.

“If you buy a pound of candy, we want to make sure you get a pound of candy,” Baldridge said. “We want to make sure that person selling a pound of candy sells exactly a pound.”

Livestock

Inside the Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center, the livestock exhibitors are just as enthusiastic about the return of fair season. Chris and Camille Kemmerer, a mother-daughter team showing Simmental cattle, are among the many Ohio families preparing their animals and sharing the agricultural experience with visitors.

“We have four Simmental heifers we’re showing,” Chris said. Their names are Rosie, Jewel, Gene and Diamond.

When asked what she hopes people get out of meeting the heifers, Camille paused and thought: “To show themselves,” she said. Some of the animals have big personalities.

It’s Camille’s second year showing as a junior exhibitor in 4-H, though she and her family have been attending the fair for about four years total, including open shows. For newcomers, she recommends taking time to explore the barns and check out the skill contests.

“Look around at all the paddings, like see how many you can see,” she said, adding that competing in a contest is also part of the fun.