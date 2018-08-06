Ohio State Fair sells 2018 champions

COLUMBUS — The 51st Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions was held Aug. 5, the final date of the state fair.
This year’s sale broke two records, with the reserve grand champion market barrow selling for $33,000, and the grand champion Swiss cheese brought $28,000.
The sale total was $255,000, of which $167,000 went to the Youth Reserve Program to support educational programs for 4-H and FFA exhibitors.
Each exhibitor receives a cap, or a maximum amount from the sale of his or her animal, and the rest goes to the Youth Reserve Program, which supports carcass contests, scholarships, the outstanding market exhibitor program, outstanding breeding exhibitor program, showmanship and skillathons.
The Youth Reserve Program has awarded nearly $3.37 million to approximately 40,000 youth exhibitors since its inception in 1995.
Purchased by: Bob Evans Farms, Kale Marketing, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, Event Marketing Strategies and Huffman’s Market
Price: $33,000 Cap: $7,000
OSF champion cheese
The grand champion Swiss cheese, produced by Pearl Valley Cheese Co. sold for a record $28,000 to AG Boogher and Sons, S&S Volvo and GMC Trucks. The exhibitor cap was $3,000.
The cheese represented the seven dairy champions and supreme dairy showmen. Grand champion Ayrshire was shown by Marissa Topp, Auglaize County; Grand champion Brown Swiss, Keaton Topp, Shelby County; grand champion Guernsey, Abigayle Dicke, Mercer County; grand champion Holstein, Kristopher Ackley, Logan County; grand champion Jersey, Drake Tompkins, Morgan County; grand champion Red and White, Madeline Topp, Auglaize County; grand champion Milking Shorthorn, Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Supreme Showman, Week 1 was exhibited by Madelin Topp, Auglaize County; supreme showman week 2, Kinley Topp, Shelby County.
Myah Jones, of Clinton County, sold her grand champion market turkey for $14,500 to Kale Marketing, Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, Cooper Farms, and RD Jones Excavating. The exhibitor cap was $3,000.
Purchased by: AG Boogher and Sons, S&S Volvo and GMC Trucks
Price: $28,000 Cap: $3,000
2018 total sale: $255,000
2018 amount earned for Youth Reserve Program: $167,000