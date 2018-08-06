Another successful Medina County livestock sale

By -
0
490
Medina Fair livestock sale
The Medina County Junior Fair Livestock Sale took place Aug. 3 and 4.

Aug. 3 & 4, 2018
Sale total: $487,645.50
Total Lots: 677

(Scroll down to see a slideshow of the winners’ photos; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 44
Sold by the head
Grand champion: Stacie Maag
Bid: $1225 (new record)        Weight: 13.1
Buyer: State Senator Larry Obhof
Reserve champion: Grace Dunlay
Bid: $950            Weight: 11.7
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 57
Sold by the head
Grand champion: Breanna Clifford
Bid: $1700 (new record)      Weight: 7.1
Buyer: Centerra Country Store-Medina and Kall Christmas Tree Farm
Reserve champion: Rebecca Rogers
Bid: $ 1150  (new record)   Weight: 5.8
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

GEESE

Number of Market Lots: 25
Sold by the head
Grand champion: Samuel Brandt
Bid: $2500            Weight: 13.8
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Culley Emerson
Bid: $ 2000          Weight: 14.9
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 96
Sold by the head
Grand champion: Scott Hitchcock
Bid: $5600           Weight: 17.7 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Jeffrey Rischar
Bid: $1600          Weight: 16.3 pounds
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 44
Sold by the head
Grand champion: Zander Throckmorton
Bid: $5200  (new record)     Weight: 27 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
Reserve champion: Bryce Hart
Bid: $5200 (new record)   Weight: 29 pounds
Buyer: Strike & Spare Lanes

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $5.25/pound with champions
Grand champion: Jenna DeSimone
Bid: $15/pound         Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: ILD Services
Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Clifford
Bid: $10/pound            Weight: 101 pounds
Buyer: Fairway Electric

Medina County Fair champion dairy steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,395 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Bob, Brad and Brian Bauman of Bauman Oil for a new record of $3.70 a pound.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Medina County Fair champion dairy steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,395 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Bob, Brad and Brian Bauman of Bauman Oil for a new record of $3.70 a pound.
2 View

Medina County Fair champion starter calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion starter calf, weighing 275 pounds, was shown by Haillie Cherry and purchased by Melinda Clifford, of C & L Shoes, for $2.60 a pound.
3 View

Medina County Fair reserve starter calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion starter calf, weighing 400 pounds, was shown by Connor Garrison and purchased by Shaw Farms, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $2.95 a pound.
4 View

Medina County Fair reserve hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 269 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Mick English and Emalee English of Frontier Equipment for $10.50 a pound. Also pictured Mackenna Poe.
5 View

Medina County Fair reserve goat

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 101 pounds, was shown by Kaitlyn Clifford and purchased by Howard Call of Fairway Electric, for $10 a pound. Breanna Clifford also pictured.
6 View

Medina County Fair champion carcass steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass steer, weighing 697 pounds, was shown by Kaitlyn Long and purchased by David Senger and Family and Jeff Miller and Family for $5.50 a pound.
7 View

Medina County Fair reserve carcass hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass hog, weighing 154 pounds, was shown by Levi Farnsworth and purchased by Simmons Brothers Construction, represented by Dave Simmons, for a new record of $20.50 a pound. Also pictured Luke Farnsworth.
8 View

Medina County Fair reserve steer

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market steer and reserve county born and raised steer, weighing 1,265 pounds, was shown by Adam Rischar and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $4 a pound.
9 View

Medina County Fair reserve carcass steer

The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass steer, weighing 784 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Dr. Kelly A. Parker for $10 a pound.
10 View

Medina County Fair reserve homegrown lamb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown lamb, weighing 131 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $8 a pound.
11 View

Medina County Fair 4-H Endowment

Dr. Kelly A. Parker purchased the 4-H Endowment Basket for a new record of $10,000.
12 View

Medina County Fair champion carcass lamb

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 57 pounds, was shown by Henry Hummel and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for a new record of $17.50 a pound. Also pictured Seth Hummel.
13 View

Medina County Fair champion goat

The Medina County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Jenna DeSimone and purchased by Mancel Samples of ILD Services. Justin DeSimone also pictured.
14 View

Medina County Fair reserve light feeder calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion light feeder calf, weighing 485 pounds, was shown by Samantha Ponczoch and purchased by Shaw Farms, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $3.25 a pound.
15 View

Medina County Fair champion steer

The Medina County Fair grand champion market steer and champion county born and raised steer, weighing 1,365 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for $6 a pound.
16 View

Medina County Fair reserve carcass lamb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass lamb, weighing 68 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Tate Arters, of TSA Show Pigs, and Russ Farnsworth for $11 a pound.
17 View

Medina County Fair champion homegrown hog

The Medina County Fair grand champion homegrown hog, weighing 253 pounds, was shown by Christion Olson and purchased by Jon and Joseph Stahl of P.J. Marley’s for $12 a pound.
18 View

Medina County Fair champion light feeder calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion light feeder calf, weighing 530 pounds, was shown by Megan Emerson and purchased by Shaw Trucking and Excavating, represented by Victoria Shaw, for $4 a pound.
19 View

Medina County Fair reserve dairy steer

The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy steer, weighing 1,355 pounds, was shown by Heath Sutton and purchased by Treemaster’s Tree Service, represented by Jeff and Jaxson Bumbulis for $2.50 a pound.
20 View

Medina_res_laMedina County Fair reserve lambmb

The Medina County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 147 pounds, was shown by Jordan Bradford and purchased by Tom and Kelton Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7 a pound. Also pictured Jared Bradford.
21 View

Medina County Fair champion lamb

Jared Bradford exhibited the 132-pound grand champion market lamb and champion homegrown lamb at the Medina County Fair. It was purchased Bill and Judy Foster of Foster Farms for $13 a pound. Also pictured Jordan Bradford.
22 View

Medina County Fair reserve dairy goat

The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy goat, weighing 74 pounds, was shown by Michaela Stout and purchased by Ken Throckmorton of Forever Fence & Rail for $5 a pound.
23 View

Medina County Fair champion heavy feeder calf

The Medina County Fair grand champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 850 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Brian Fehlan of Fehlan Insurance for $1.30 a pound.
24 View

Medina County Fair champion hog

The Medina County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 271 pounds, was shown by Charles Hollan III and purchased by Tom, Cathy and Ryan Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7 a pound.
25 View

Medina County Fair champion carcass hog

The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass hog, weighing 149 pounds, was shown by Jake Maat and purchased by Jason Sulzener of Precision Outdoor Creations for $12.50 a pound. Also pictured Caroline Maat.
26 View

Medina County Fair champion dairy goat

The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy goat, weighing 88 pounds, was shown by Brianna Englehart and purchased by A.I. Root, West Liberty Commons and Tim and Becky Dull, represented by Tim Dull, for $5.50 a pound.
27 View

Medina County Fair reserve heavy feeder calf

The Medina County Fair reserve champion heavy feeder calf, weighing 805 pounds, was shown by Rochelle Claycomb and purchased by Tom and Cathy Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $1 a pound.
28 View

Medina County Fair reserve homegrown hog

The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown hog, weighing 266 pounds, was shown by Grace Nelson and purchased by Dr. Kelly A. Parker, with Hannah Parker, for $11 a pound.

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $4.70/pound with champions
Grand champion: Brianna Englehart
Bid: $5.50/pound         Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: A.I. Root, West Liberty Commons and Tim and Becky Dull
Reserve champion: Michaela Stout
Bid: $5/pound            Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail

LAMBS

Number of Lots: 89
Average: $3.73/pound with champions
Grand champion and champion homegrown: Jared Bradford
Bid: $13/pound                Weight: 132 lbs.
Buyer: Foster Farms
Reserve champion: Jordan Bradford
Bid: $7/pound            Weight: 147 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats
Grand champion carcass: Henry Hummel
Bid: $17.50/pound (new record)          Weight: 57 lbs.
Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction
Reserve champion carcass: Alexis Zgrabik
Bid: $11/pound            Weight: 68 pounds
Buyer: TSA Show Pigs and Russ Farnsworth
Reserve champion homegrown: Larry Lewis III
Bid: $8/pound            Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Ag Design

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 196\
Average: $283/pound with champions
Grand champion: Charles Hollan III
Bid: $7           Weight: 271 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats
Reserve champion: Alexis Zgrabik
Bid: $10.50/pound              Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Frontier Equipment LLC
Grand champion carcass: Jake Maat
Bid: $12.50           Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations
Reserve champion carcass: Levi Farnsworth
Bid: $20.50/pound (new record)     Weight: 154 pounds
Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction
Grand champion homegrown: Christion Olson
Bid: $12/pound              Weight: 253 pounds
Buyer: P.J. Marley’s
Reserve champion homegrown: Grace Nelson
Bid: $11/pound              Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $3.60/pound with champions
Grand champion and champion county born: Shelby Moucha
Bid: $6/pound            Weight: 1365 pounds
Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction
Reserve champion and reserve county born: Adam Rischar
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 1265 pounds
Buyer: Ag Design
Grand champion carcass: Kaitlyn Long
Bid: $5.50/pound            Weight: 697 pounds
Buyer: David Senger and Family and Jeff Miller and Family
Reserve champion carcass: Shelby Moucha
Bid: $10/pound (new record)           Weight: 784 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

DAIRY BEEF

Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: $1.55/pound with champions
Grand champion: Larry Lewis III
Bid: $3.70/pound  (new record)      Weight: 1395 pounds
Buyer: Bauman Oil
Reserve champion: Heath Sutton
Bid: $2.50/pound (new record)        Weight: 1355 pounds
Buyer: Treemaster’s Tree Service

FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 71
Average: $1.31/pound with champions
Grand champion starter calf: Haillie Cherry
Bid: $2.60/pound            Weight: 275 pounds
Buyer: C & L Shoes
Reserve champion starter calf: Connor Garrison
Bid: $2.95/pound              Weight: 400 pounds
Buyer: Shaw Farms
Grand champion light feeder: Megan Emerson
Bid: $4/pound            Weight: 530 pounds
Buyer: Shaw Trucking and Excavating
Reserve champion light feeder: Samantha Ponczoch
Bid: $3.25/pound              Weight: 485 pounds
Buyer: Shaw Farms
Grand champion heavy feeder: Alexis Zgrabik
Bid: $1.30/pound            Weight: 850 pounds
Buyer: Fehlan Insurance
Reserve champion heavy feeder: Rochelle Claycomb
Bid: $1/pound              Weight: 805 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

4-H Endowment Basket
Bid: $10,000  (new record)
Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Paul Emerson, Russ Farnsworth, Chuck Stiver, Scott Neptune, Chris Sulzener, Matt Sulzener

Past sale results

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.