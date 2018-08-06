Another successful Medina County livestock sale

Aug. 3 & 4, 2018 Sale total: $487,645.50 Total Lots: 677
(Scroll down to see a slideshow of the winners’ photos; click on an individual’s name to see a larger photo)
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 44 Sold by the head Grand champion: Stacie Maag Bid: $1225 (new record)Weight: 13.1 Buyer: State Senator Larry Obhof Reserve champion: Grace Dunlay Bid: $950Weight: 11.7 Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 57 Sold by the head Grand champion: Breanna Clifford Bid: $1700 (new record)Weight: 7.1 Buyer: Centerra Country Store-Medina and Kall Christmas Tree Farm Reserve champion: Rebecca Rogers Bid: $ 1150(new record) Weight: 5.8 Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
GEESE
Number of Market Lots: 25 Sold by the head Grand champion: Samuel Brandt Bid: $2500Weight: 13.8 Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Culley Emerson Bid: $ 2000Weight: 14.9 Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 96 Sold by the head Grand champion: Scott Hitchcock Bid: $5600 Weight: 17.7 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Jeffrey Rischar Bid: $1600Weight: 16.3 pounds Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 44 Sold by the head Grand champion: Zander Throckmorton Bid: $5200(new record) Weight: 27 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker Reserve champion: Bryce Hart Bid: $5200 (new record) Weight: 29 pounds Buyer: Strike & Spare Lanes
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 30 Average: $5.25/pound with champions Grand champion: Jenna DeSimone Bid: $15/pound Weight: 85 pounds Buyer: ILD Services Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Clifford Bid: $10/poundWeight: 101 pounds Buyer: Fairway Electric
Medina County Fair champion dairy steer
The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy steer, weighing 1,395 pounds, was shown by Larry Lewis III and purchased by Bob, Brad and Brian Bauman of Bauman Oil for a new record of $3.70 a pound.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 269 pounds, was shown by Alexis Zgrabik and purchased by Mick English and Emalee English of Frontier Equipment for $10.50 a pound. Also pictured Mackenna Poe.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 101 pounds, was shown by Kaitlyn Clifford and purchased by Howard Call of Fairway Electric, for $10 a pound. Breanna Clifford also pictured.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion carcass hog, weighing 154 pounds, was shown by Levi Farnsworth and purchased by Simmons Brothers Construction, represented by Dave Simmons, for a new record of $20.50 a pound. Also pictured Luke Farnsworth.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market steer and reserve county born and raised steer, weighing 1,265 pounds, was shown by Adam Rischar and purchased by Ryan Gregoire of Ag Design for $4 a pound.
The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass lamb, weighing 57 pounds, was shown by Henry Hummel and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for a new record of $17.50 a pound. Also pictured Seth Hummel.
The Medina County Fair grand champion market steer and champion county born and raised steer, weighing 1,365 pounds, was shown by Shelby Moucha and purchased by Don Simmons of Simmons Brothers Construction for $6 a pound.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion dairy steer, weighing 1,355 pounds, was shown by Heath Sutton and purchased by Treemaster’s Tree Service, represented by Jeff and Jaxson Bumbulis for $2.50 a pound.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 147 pounds, was shown by Jordan Bradford and purchased by Tom and Kelton Keller of T.L. Keller Meats for $7 a pound. Also pictured Jared Bradford.
Jared Bradford exhibited the 132-pound grand champion market lamb and champion homegrown lamb at the Medina County Fair. It was purchased Bill and Judy Foster of Foster Farms for $13 a pound. Also pictured Jordan Bradford.
The Medina County Fair grand champion carcass hog, weighing 149 pounds, was shown by Jake Maat and purchased by Jason Sulzener of Precision Outdoor Creations for $12.50 a pound. Also pictured Caroline Maat.
The Medina County Fair grand champion dairy goat, weighing 88 pounds, was shown by Brianna Englehart and purchased by A.I. Root, West Liberty Commons and Tim and Becky Dull, represented by Tim Dull, for $5.50 a pound.
The Medina County Fair reserve champion homegrown hog, weighing 266 pounds, was shown by Grace Nelson and purchased by Dr. Kelly A. Parker, with Hannah Parker, for $11 a pound.
DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 8 Average: $4.70/pound with champions Grand champion: Brianna Englehart Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 88 pounds Buyer: A.I. Root, West Liberty Commons and Tim and Becky Dull Reserve champion: Michaela Stout Bid: $5/poundWeight: 74 pounds Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail
LAMBS
Number of Lots: 89 Average: $3.73/pound with champions Grand champion and champion homegrown: Jared Bradford Bid: $13/poundWeight: 132 lbs. Buyer: Foster Farms Reserve champion: Jordan Bradford Bid: $7/poundWeight: 147 pounds Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats Grand champion carcass: Henry Hummel Bid: $17.50/pound (new record)Weight: 57 lbs. Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction Reserve champion carcass: Alexis Zgrabik Bid: $11/poundWeight: 68 pounds Buyer: TSA Show Pigs and Russ Farnsworth Reserve champion homegrown: Larry Lewis III Bid: $8/poundWeight: 131 pounds Buyer: Ag Design
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 196\ Average: $283/pound with champions Grand champion: Charles Hollan III Bid: $7 Weight: 271 pounds Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats Reserve champion: Alexis Zgrabik Bid: $10.50/poundWeight: 269 pounds Buyer: Frontier Equipment LLC Grand champion carcass: Jake Maat Bid: $12.50 Weight: 149 pounds Buyer: Precision Outdoor Creations Reserve champion carcass: Levi Farnsworth Bid: $20.50/pound (new record) Weight: 154 pounds Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction Grand champion homegrown: Christion Olson Bid: $12/poundWeight: 253 pounds Buyer: P.J. Marley’s Reserve champion homegrown: Grace Nelson Bid: $11/poundWeight: 266 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 25 Average: $3.60/pound with champions Grand champion and champion county born: Shelby Moucha Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1365 pounds Buyer: Simmons Brothers Construction Reserve champion and reserve county born: Adam Rischar Bid: $4/poundWeight: 1265 pounds Buyer: Ag Design Grand champion carcass: Kaitlyn Long Bid: $5.50/poundWeight: 697 pounds Buyer: David Senger and Family and Jeff Miller and Family Reserve champion carcass: Shelby Moucha Bid: $10/pound (new record) Weight: 784 pounds Buyer: Dr. Kelly A. Parker
DAIRY BEEF
Number of Market Lots: 17 Average: $1.55/pound with champions Grand champion: Larry Lewis III Bid: $3.70/pound(new record)Weight: 1395 pounds Buyer: Bauman Oil Reserve champion: Heath Sutton Bid: $2.50/pound (new record)Weight: 1355 pounds Buyer: Treemaster’s Tree Service
FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 71 Average: $1.31/pound with champions Grand champion starter calf: Haillie Cherry Bid: $2.60/poundWeight: 275 pounds Buyer: C & L Shoes Reserve champion starter calf: Connor Garrison Bid: $2.95/poundWeight: 400 pounds Buyer: Shaw Farms Grand champion light feeder: Megan Emerson Bid: $4/poundWeight: 530 pounds Buyer: Shaw Trucking and Excavating Reserve champion light feeder: Samantha Ponczoch Bid: $3.25/poundWeight: 485 pounds Buyer: Shaw Farms Grand champion heavy feeder: Alexis Zgrabik Bid: $1.30/poundWeight: 850 pounds Buyer: Fehlan Insurance Reserve champion heavy feeder: Rochelle Claycomb Bid: $1/poundWeight: 805 pounds Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats