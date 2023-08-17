Ohio State University Extension offers Forages for Horses virtual course

CALDWELL, Ohio — Beginning Aug. 30, Ohio State University Extension will be offering Forages for Horses — a virtual course for equine managers.

The course will utilize a combination of live webinars on Zoom with equine and forage experts, along with an in-depth online course accessed through the platform Scarlet Canvas. The Forages for Horses program is a collaboration between Ohio State University Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council.

Each webinar will be offered live on Zoom at 7 p.m. and feature presentations in a 60-minute span. Attendees will be able to interact with the speakers and ask questions in real time.

Once registered, attendees will be granted access to the full online course including the live webinars, webinar recordings and complementary resources, which include a digital copy of the full class manual. Participants who attend all four webinars will have the opportunity to earn a certificate of completion.

The webinar schedule and topics are Hay Day on Aug. 30, Maximizing Pasture on Sept. 13, Grazing for Health-Pasture Myth Busters on Sept. 27 and Heavy Stocking Rates and Associated Issues on Oct. 11.

“Straight from the Horse’s Mouth” — a Q&A session with experts — will follow each webinar until 8:30 p.m.

The Forages for Horses course utilizes Scarlet Canvas (which is OSU’s platform for online learning) to house additional videos, presentations, articles and digital access to the traditional course manual. For best performance, Canvas should be used on the current or first previous major release of Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari. Canvas runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android or any other device with a modern web browser.

The cost of the course is $75. Registration includes access to all online content through August 30, 2024. Current and new members of the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council are eligible for a $15 discount on registration. Interested parties may still register after the live webinars have occurred.

Register for the course by visiting https://go.osu.edu/foragesforhorsesregistration.

Questions about the course or the OFGC member discount code can be directed to Christine Gelley of Noble County OSU Extension at gelley.2@osu.edu.