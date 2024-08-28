Ohio veteran group holding small ruminant workshop

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Farmer Veteran Coalition Ohio Chapter is hosting a Small Ruminant Workshop for veteran farmers Sept. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wallace Family Boers, 3574 County Road 660, Gibsonburg, Ohio.

Farmers will learn what you need to know about selling small ruminant products, small ruminant nutritional needs, internal parasite and FAMACHA training and with then tour a goat and hay farm. The presenters include Dr. Sherrie Nuttle, Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Meat Inspection Regional Veterinarian; Brooks Warner, Ohio State University Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension educator; Nellie Rowland, Central State University Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Educator; and Bill Wallace, farm owner and host.

The workshop is open to veteran farmers and beginning farmers interested in ruminant production, but space is limited to the first 30 registrants. Lunch will be provided. Register at https://forms.office.com/r/CEFGXhWMPV. For more information, contact Isabel Montez, at imontez2640@gmail.com.