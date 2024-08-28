Richfield Historical Society to hold presentation on electoral college

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society, as part of its TakeMeBack series, is presenting “America’s Electoral College – What Were They Thinking?” on Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., in Masonic Hall, 3750 Grant Street.

Carl Quatraro, with Speaking on Q, will tell the complete story of the Electoral College system, why it was created to choose the president of the U.S. and how it works.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. for attendees to view a special display of Richfield historical maps. These will include the years 1811, 1856, 1874, 1891, 1918, 1948, 1953 and 1984. Also shared will be a Native Trails of 1776 map as well as an 1820 Western Reserve and Firelands map. While there won’t be a formal presentation on the documents, two Richfield Historical Society museum volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.

This is an official Ohio History Connection “Ohio Open Doors” event — an overall 10-day event when Ohio historic buildings and landmarks open their doors for special tours and events in an effort to promote, educate and inspire pride in Ohio’s amazing heritage.

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.