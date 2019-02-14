Ohioans will face new dicamba requirements

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers of revised labels and new training requirements for applicators who intend to use dicamba herbicide products this year.

In October 2018, the U.S. EPA approved revised labels for the three dicamba products that are labeled for use on soybeans: Engenia (BASF), XtendiMax (Monsanto) and FeXapan (DuPont).

“Like any other product, we want to ensure licensed applicators are properly following label directions as they get ready for this growing season,” said Matt Beal, chief of the ODA Division of Plant Health. “This not only helps ensure the safe use of pesticides, it also helps prevent misuse and mishandling.”

The manufacturers of these dicamba products also agreed to additional requirements for their products. Some of the requirements include that 2019 labels supersede all prior labels for these products. Also, applicators must obtain a copy of the new label and must have that label in their possession at the time of use.

Only certified applicators may purchase and apply the products. Those operating under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer purchase or apply.

Anyone who mixes, loads or cleans dicamba application equipment must become licensed.

Dicamba exams

ODA will host additional “Dicamba Ag Only” exams in February and March for those looking to become a certified applicator. Visit agri.ohio.gov for more details.

Applicators must complete dicamba-specific training that includes revised record keeping and spray system control requirements.

Applicators looking for a list of ODA-approved trainings can visit www.agri.ohio.gov. For more information, applicators should contact the ODA Pesticide and Fertilizer Regulation Section at 614-728-6987, or pesticides@agri.ohio.gov.